'They can count themselves very lucky they won that toss': Nasser Hussain slams England's team selection for 4th Test

India vs England 4th Test: Nasser Hussain said that England have picked up the team suited for the third Test.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:20 AM IST
File image of Nasser Hussain(Getty Images)

Former England captain Nasser Hussain came down hard at the England team for their team selection for the 4th Test against India at Motera in Ahmedabad. The Joe Root-led side was bundled out for 205 in the first innings on Day 1 with India spinners Axar Patel, R Ashwin, and Washington Sundar picking up eight wickets between themselves.

But what was interesting was the fact that Mohammed Siraj had plenty of things going his way in the match and he managed to pick up two big wickets of England captain Joe Root and batsman Jonny Bairstow.

England dropped Jofra Archer and Stuart Broad from the team, bringing back Ollie Pope and Dom Bess in the line-up. England have only one specialist pacer in the team James Anderson, with allrounder Ben Stokes being the only other fast bowler in the playing XI. Hussain said that England have picked up the team suited for the third Test.

"Five times they have failed to make 200 in this series and now they've only just scraped past that modest total thanks to a couple of reverse sweeps from Jimmy Anderson. It just shows where they are with their batting in these conditions. It was almost as if England had picked a side for the last Test. They left out two of their seamers because they thought the ball would spin from day one again but as it turned out it did a bit for Mohammed Siraj and Ishant Sharma on the first morning," Nasser Hussain wrote in his column on Daily Mail.

"England can count themselves very lucky they did win that toss because bowling would have been hard work for them with the attack they chose. Yes, you can see the need for an extra batsman, in this case Dan Lawrence, on a poor pitch, but in this game England needed three seamers and the extra spinner. They have not read the conditions well and have not played particularly well," Hussain further added.

"Virat Kohli’s captaincy is always better when India are ahead in the game so yesterday suited him perfectly. When he has two spinners and things are going well he is at his best but when his side are behind he gets ruffled and starts to follow the ball with his field placings. So England haven’t really tested him since that first Test," Hussain further said.

