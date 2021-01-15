Natarajan becomes first Indian to make international debut in 3 formats on same tour

Left-arm pacer Thangasaru Natarajan scripted history on Friday after making his Test debut for India at The Gabba, Brisbane. Arrived in Australia as a net bowler, the Tamil Nadu cricketer became the first Indian cricketer to make his international debut across all three formats during the same tour.

Natarajan was one of the rookies who was named in India’s playing XI for the final Test against Australia in Brisbane. He also became the 300th player to represent India in the longest format of the game.

He made an immediate impact on the field by taking two crucial wickets – Matthew Wade (45) and Marnus Labushchagne (108) – for 63 runs from his 20 overs.

"Welcome to Test cricket ... Thangarasu Natarajan becomes the first Indian player to make his International debut across all three formats during the same tour," the ICC tweeted.

"The stuff dreams are made of. A perfect treble for @Natarajan_91 as he is presented with #TeamIndia's Test No. 300. It can't get any better! Natu is now an all-format player," tweeted the BCCI.

Natarajan had made his international debut in the third ODI against Australia on December 2 in Canberra, which India won by 13 runs. He took two wickets for 70 runs from his 10 overs.

Natarajan then played his part in India's 2-1 series win in the subsequent three-match T20 International rubber by taking six wickets during the series.

