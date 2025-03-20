Nathan Lyon pushed into Usman Khawaja controversy after similar Australian GP decision with wife: ‘Spin bowler whose…’

Usman Khawaja recently fell victim to controversy after he made himself unavailable for Queensland’s Sheffield Shield clash vs South Australia. He was instead found in Melbourne with wife Rachel, as they went to attend the Australian Grand Prix. Meanwhile, now even Nathan Lyon has been thrust into the controversy and fans have questioned why isn’t the spinner facing similar flak after he also attended the Australian GP with his wife, when technically he could have featured in the Sheffield Shield last weekend. Nathan Lyon and Usman Khawaja visited the Australian GP with their wives.(Instagram)

Meanwhile, Cricket Queensland initially stated that the opener wanted to keep himself fresh for this year, which is going to be big for Test cricket. He is also suffering a hamstring injury, which he sustained while getting his ton for Queensland in their previous fixture. But Queensland Cricket’s head of elite cricket Joe Dawes was fuming on Wednesday, and made some explosive remarks on Khawaja, claiming that a hamstring niggle shouldn’t have prevented him from playing.

“Our medical staff said all the way through he has been available for selection. That is my understanding from Cricket Australia staff as well. No hamstring issues as far as we are concerned,” he said.

“I go off our medical staff and there is no reason why he could not have played the last game. It’s just disappointing he didn’t play a game for Queensland when he had an opportunity to. I have got a bunch of blokes here that all want to play,” he added.

Meanwhile, Khawaja hasn’t publicly responded to those comments, but it is being reported that it has affected him, and he might not play in the final. The Sydney Morning Herald reported that Khawaja initially decided to not play any of the Sheffield Shield matches, but decided to make himself available for the fixture vs Tasmania. Now because of his decision and then not to follow it through, he has been facing the heat.

Nathan Lyon's F1 visit pointed out

Lyon’s presence at the F1 race was pointed out on SEN radio, where a journalist said, “Someone told me Lyon hasn't been playing due to workload issues. Really? A spin bowler whose next first-class game is two months away. Steve Smith was in America last weekend when NSW were playing.”

“It's been such an accepted thing that players just don't turn up, especially because NSW have so many of them (Test players). Khawaja became the focus, but he'd probably look back and say it probably wasn't worth it missing the game, and particularly going to the Grand Prix. It wasn't a good look.”

But Queensland skipper Marnus Labuschagne defended Khawaja and pointed out his age, and the need to keep him fresh for the national team. “We understand if we want the best out of him he’s going to need to make sure he’s ready to go and he’s fresh so he doesn’t get himself injured,” he said.

“He’s obviously a vital player for Australia and a really big asset for the national team, so having Uzzie back for the final it’s almost the perfect result – him having the week off and then being able to come back. And step up in big games which we know he can do, he’s done it many, many times before,” he added.

But Khawaja’s presence in the final is under doubts now, due to the comments from Dawes. Meanwhile, Cricket Queensland’s Deputy Chair Ian Healy said on SEN radio, “They weren’t aware of Queensland’s concerns with him not playing for Queensland.”

“They wish we would have rung them earlier. It was the last round of the Sheffield Shield to get into the final… I wanted Cricket Australia to feel a little bit of heat for allowing that to happen.”

The players with CA contracts like Khawaja aren’t contracted to their state teams, which means that the opener doesn’t actually have a deal with Queensland.