Thursday, Mar 20, 2025
Uthappa's big all-guns blazing prediction for Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma in IPL 2025: ‘They’ll smash living daylights…'

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 20, 2025 06:12 AM IST

Uthappa said that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will come out all guns blazing to smash the opposition bowlers in the upcoming season.

Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa has predicted that Royal Challengers Bengaluru's star Virat Kohli and Mumbai Indians' swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma will have a great IPL season in the 18th edition. The two stalwarts will enter the tournament with boosted morale after winning the Champions Trophy for India. Kohli and Rohit played key roles in bringing the coveted ICC trophy back to India after 12 years.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will enter the tournament with boosted morale after winning the Champions Trophy for India.(BCCI - X)
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will enter the tournament with boosted morale after winning the Champions Trophy for India.(BCCI - X)

Kohli had an incredible IPL 2024 with the bat, where he finished the season with Orange Cap after amassing 741 runs at an average of 61.75, with an impressive strike rate of 154.69. On the other hand, Rohit's numbers in the last few seasons have not been up to his standards. He last had a 450-run-plus season way back in IPL 2016. The former MI skipper scored 417 runs last season at an average of 32.08 and managed to register just two 50-plus scores.

Uthappa, who has played for both MI and RCB in the past, said that the two premier batters will come out all guns blazing to smash the opposition bowlers in the upcoming season.

"I don't think they'll have even an iota of issues to come out there and smash the living daylights out of bowlers," Uthappa said on his YouTube channel.

The former Orange Cap winner has no doubts over Kohli having another successful season with the bat.

"Virat has really come through in good form. He's familiar with conditions in Bangalore, and he's always going to thrive there," he said.

“In recent past, Rohit Sharma hasn't lived up to his potential”

RCB will start their campaign in the season opener against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday.

Uthappa admitted that Rohit has not been able to showcase his full potential in recent seasons, but he feels that IPL 2025 will be one of his best.

"In the recent past, Rohit hasn't lived up to his potential as the incredibly dynamic batter that he is in the IPL. But it looks like everything is going his way at this point in time. So, I wouldn't put it past him to have one of his best seasons in the IPL," Uthappa added.

Rohit will be seen in action in Mumbai Indians' first match of the season against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings on Sunday at Chepauk.

IPL Orange Cap, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL 2025 Schedule all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
