Nathan Lyon's 100-Test streak comes to screeching halt as Australia dealt huge Ashes 2023 setback against England

Australia's bid to defend the Ashes 2023 has received a knock with the news that Nathan Lyon has officially been ruled out of the remainder of the series due to a torn right calf. While they remain in pole position to retain the Ashes if they avoid defeat in any one of the three remaining matches, it will be a matter of concern that their lead spinner and a key part of their Test team will be missing for the next three Tests.

Nathan Lyon grimaces in pain during the 2nd Ashes Test.(Getty)

However, there have been no changes made to the squad yet, with the backup travelling spinner Todd Murphy expected to step in as the sole spinner for the Australian team. There is only a three-day break before the Headingley Test, perhaps prompting the Australian setup not to send for another spinner in the shape of Matthew Kuhnemann or Mitchell Swepson.

Murphy made his debut during the tour of India earlier this year, where he played all 4 Tests and emerged impressive in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The young left-arm finger spinner had only represented Victoria in 7 First Class matches before he received the call-up, but delivered with 14 wickets in the series, including 7 wickets in one innings in Nagpur on debut.

The Test at Lord’s was Lyon’s 100th consecutive for Australia, playing in every single Test dating back to August 2013, very nearly a full decade ago. His presence and experience will certainly be missed in the Australian camp, especially after the bravery he showed to come out and bat in the third innings at Lord’s, participating in a 15-run last wicket partnership despite being on crutches before day’s play.

Travis Head bowled the spin overs for Australia in the dramatic fourth innings chase, but Murphy will step in as lead spinner in Leeds, with Head potentially getting more overs as well. Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith are also part-time spinners, although they are unlikely to be used barring another calamity strikes for Australia.

Matt Renshaw was the one player dropped from the squad travelling to Leeds, although he will remain in the UK as a standby player. Australia only made one change between the first two Tests, with Scott Boland being replaced by Mitchell Starc. It will be interesting to see what their pace attack looks like, with Michael Neser also an option in their squad.

