Naveen-ul-Haq does a Jasprit Bumrah after Afghanistan's incredible win, shares cryptic 'Support vs Congratulations' post

Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran set the stage for Afghanistan's remarkable 21-run victory over Australia with a solid 118-run opening partnership in St Vincent on Saturday, keeping their hopes of reaching the T20 World Cup semi-finals alive. Australia, the 2021 champions, could have secured their place in the semi-finals along with India with a win, but even Pat Cummins' second consecutive hat-trick couldn’t preserve their unbeaten record in the tournament. Afghanistan's Naveen-ul-Haq bowls against Papua New Guinea during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba(PTI)

Half-centuries from Gurbaz and Zadran powered Afghanistan to a competitive total of 148-6 on a challenging Kingstown pitch. Afghanistan's bowlers then delivered a stellar performance, dismissing Australia for 127. Gulbadin Naib was the standout bowler with impressive figures of 4-20, while Naveen-ul-Haq contributed significantly with 3-20.

The win not only kept Afghanistan’s semi-final hopes alive but also ensured that Bangladesh, too, remain in contention.

Naveen, the star pacer, played a pivotal role in Afghanistan's triumph, taking three crucial wickets, including that of Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh. His performance was instrumental in restricting Australia to 127.

Following the match, Naveen took to Instagram, posting a cryptic message that hinted at his disappointment with the criticism the team has faced in the past. His post subtly addressed the doubters, reflecting the team's resolve and determination to prove their critics wrong. Interestingly, India's leading pacer, Jasprit Bumrah, had also posted the same picture earlier this year in February as one of his Instagram stories after his brilliant performance in the second Test against England earned India a strong win.

See the post here:

"I can sleep better now, I think," Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan told the reporters after the historic win. "That game kept coming in my mind ... Maxi, the way he played that night, took the game away from us and I didn't sleep the whole night.

"Tonight, because of the happiness I won't be able to sleep. That's how happy the whole team is and the whole country is. It's a massive win for us, as a team, as a nation.

"Cricket is the only source of happiness back home, we all know that. And I feel like we are so lucky to be here giving happiness to the people back home."