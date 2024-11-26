Menu Explore
"Need to carry this momentum forward": Mohammad Amir of New York Strikers

ANI |
Nov 26, 2024 02:32 PM IST

New York Strikers showcased their championship potential with a commanding performance at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The match witnessed an exceptional bowling display by Pakistan's pace sensation Mohammad Amir, while Sri Lankan opener Kusal Perera's explosive batting ensured a comprehensive victory for the Strikers.

Abu Dhabi [UAE], : New York Strikers showcased their championship potential with a commanding performance at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The match witnessed an exceptional bowling display by Pakistan's pace sensation Mohammad Amir, while Sri Lankan opener Kusal Perera's explosive batting ensured a comprehensive victory for the Strikers.

New York Strikers demonstrated their prowess with a clinical performance against Team Abu Dhabi, securing a convincing 10-wicket victory in the 2024 Abu Dhabi T10 tournament. Team Abu Dhabi's innings never gained momentum as they struggled against a disciplined bowling attack, managing only 73/7 in their allocated 10 overs. The Strikers' response was emphatic, with opener Kusal Perera's masterful unbeaten 56 steering them to victory in just 6.2 overs.

Mohammad Amir, who recorded outstanding figures expressed his satisfaction with the team's performance, "This was a must-win game for us, and we're still in contention now. We need to carry this momentum forward as it's a short format with little margin for error. We performed as a team today, which is crucial with three important games ahead of us," as quoted by a release from Abu Dhabi T10.

Evin Lewis, who provided solid support with an unbeaten 17, emphasized the significance of the win, "It's important that we get some good victories, and today's performance will boost our confidence. With three more games ahead, we need to maintain this winning momentum as we aim for the finals."

Match hero Kusal Perera, who dominated with his explosive 56, attributed the success to team effort, "The bowlers did a really good job. In a T10 game, restricting the opposition to 74 is exceptional. The wicket offered something for the bowlers today, and we capitalized on that. The team's confidence is high, but we're staying focused on the challenges ahead," as quoted by a release from Abu Dhabi T10.

New York Strikers will look to continue their winning momentum when they face UP Nawabs in their upcoming match on November 27 at Zayed Cricket Stadium. This victory has significantly boosted their chances of qualifying for the playoffs in the 2024 Abu Dhabi T10 tournament.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app. along with IPL 2025 Auction.
