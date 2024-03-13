Nepal vs Papua New Guinea Live Score: Final of Hong Kong, China T20I Tri-Series, 2024 to start at 11:30 AM

Edit Profile
Wednesday, Mar 13, 2024
    Mar 13, 2024 10:34 AM IST
    Venue : Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground

    Nepal squad -
    Aarif Sheikh, Rohit Paudel, Sundeep Jora, Bibek Yadav, Gulshan Jha, Kushal Bhurtel, Binod Bhandari, Lokesh Bam, Aakash Chand, Abinash Bohara, Karan KC, Pratis GC, Rashid Khan, Sagar Dhakal
    Papua New Guinea squad -
    Hiri Hiri, Lega Siaka, Sese Bau, Assad Vala, Charles Amini, Norman Vanua, Hila Vare, Kiplin Doriga, Tony Ura, Alei Nao, Chad Soper, Jack Gardner, John Kariko, Kabua Morea, Nosaina Pokana, Semo Kamea

    TODAYFinalTin Kwong Road Recreation Ground
    NEPNEPNepal
    PNGPNGPapua New Guinea
    Today06:00 AM IST
    Follow all the updates here:
    Welcome to the live coverage of Final of Hong Kong, China T20I Tri-Series, 2024

    Nepal vs Papua New Guinea Match Details
    Final of Hong Kong, China T20I Tri-Series, 2024 between Nepal and Papua New Guinea to be held at Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground at 11:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

