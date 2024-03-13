Nepal vs Papua New Guinea Live Score: Final of Hong Kong, China T20I Tri-Series, 2024 to start at 11:30 AM
Nepal vs Papua New Guinea Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Final of Hong Kong, China T20I Tri-Series, 2024. Match will start on 13 Mar 2024 at 11:30 AM
Venue : Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground
Nepal squad -
Aarif Sheikh, Rohit Paudel, Sundeep Jora, Bibek Yadav, Gulshan Jha, Kushal Bhurtel, Binod Bhandari, Lokesh Bam, Aakash Chand, Abinash Bohara, Karan KC, Pratis GC, Rashid Khan, Sagar Dhakal
Papua New Guinea squad -
Hiri Hiri, Lega Siaka, Sese Bau, Assad Vala, Charles Amini, Norman Vanua, Hila Vare, Kiplin Doriga, Tony Ura, Alei Nao, Chad Soper, Jack Gardner, John Kariko, Kabua Morea, Nosaina Pokana, Semo Kamea
Welcome to the live coverage of Final of Hong Kong, China T20I Tri-Series, 2024
Nepal vs Papua New Guinea Match Details
Final of Hong Kong, China T20I Tri-Series, 2024 between Nepal and Papua New Guinea to be held at Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground at 11:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.