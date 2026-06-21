New Delhi: Netherlands are the greatest footballing nation that has yet to lift the World Cup. Runners-up thrice, in 1974 and 1978 and then in 2010, third-placed in 2014 and fourth in 1998, their players have produced great moments across continents, but still await the crowning glory.

Netherlands are the greatest footballing nation that has yet to lift the World Cup.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Coming into this World Cup, once they were slotted with Sweden in Group F, within their five matches from past editions, the most memorable for the neutral fans perhaps was a seemingly innocuous goalless draw when the two last met in 1974, within which was couched the answer to a quiz question for the football tragic – when did Dutch legend Johan Cruyff unveil his famous “Cruyff turn” for the world? Cruyff didn’t just produce that sensational move, he also completed 11 dribbles.

On Saturday night (IST), the Dutch team brimming with talent, and seen as the dark horses for the title, didn’t have to call upon individual footwork to entertain. Instead, the men in orange simply swarmed all over the Swedish defence, crushing them 5-1 in a sensational display of power, poise and planning.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The Swedes held a slender upper hand coming into the game at Houston. While they beat Tunisia 5-1 in the Group F opener, the Dutch twice squandered the lead to be held 2-2 by an impressive Japan. In the end, however, Netherlands inflicted on Sweden their biggest loss in a World Cup since the 7-1 hammering by Brazil in 1950. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Swedes held a slender upper hand coming into the game at Houston. While they beat Tunisia 5-1 in the Group F opener, the Dutch twice squandered the lead to be held 2-2 by an impressive Japan. In the end, however, Netherlands inflicted on Sweden their biggest loss in a World Cup since the 7-1 hammering by Brazil in 1950. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Sweden bounced back to finish runners-up as hosts in 1958 and were third in 1950 and 1994, but now run into a well-drilled Japan in their final group game. The Dutch face Tunisia next. Brobbey’s roller-coaster ride {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sweden bounced back to finish runners-up as hosts in 1958 and were third in 1950 and 1994, but now run into a well-drilled Japan in their final group game. The Dutch face Tunisia next. Brobbey’s roller-coaster ride {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Striker Brian Brobbey and Cody Gakpo scored twice before the young forward Crysencio Summervile came off the bench to hit the final nail, after Sweden’s substitute Anthony Elanga had made it 1-4, and with a bit of tricky recalled the Cruyff magic. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Striker Brian Brobbey and Cody Gakpo scored twice before the young forward Crysencio Summervile came off the bench to hit the final nail, after Sweden’s substitute Anthony Elanga had made it 1-4, and with a bit of tricky recalled the Cruyff magic. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

It was a rare moment in the sun for Brobbey, 24, the striker of Premier League side Sunderland. There was only darkness a year ago, as the player of Ghanaian origin, then playing in the Netherlands, was a target of violent extortion threats. It saw his sister’s car set on fire, and a close friend who tried to intervene shot and injured seriously. Media reports from June 2025 say the player had refused to pay up 150,000 euros an Amsterdam criminal had demanded claiming he had done work for Brobbey.

The Dutch were in a hurry, 2-0 up by the 17th minute, their marauding wingers leaving the Swedes, initially five men at the back and then four, in disarray. The match was only five minutes old when Sweden failed to deal with midfield pressure and lost possession. Gakpo raced down the left wing and his cross was turned home from close by striker Brian Brobbey. He converted a similar routine in the 17th minute, only this time it was Denzel Dumfries from the right with the cross he steered home.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sweden finally stirred with their own brilliant frontline of Alexander Isak, Viktor Gyokeres and Yasin Ayari coming close. Lack of imagination to finish and five saves by Dutch goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen kept it 2-0. The Dutch again punished the gaps in the Swedish defence into the second half.

Gakpo first scored after Summerville’s fine run taking out two defenders and then drove home from the top of the box. Elanga electrified the Swedish attack and neatly finished a counter-attacking move. But the Dutch controlled after that.

There has never really been a poor Dutch team in major competitions, but have often been riven by divisions within. Brobbey focused on the value of team work. “As a team we played very well. Everybody has a good bond with each other and we’ll fight for each other as well, that’s the main thing,” he said after the match.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Dutch coach and former star, Ronald Koeman was delighted. “It could be that the way we played builds confidence. Now we’ve got slightly better peace of mind with the four points. You can build on what happened now and that’s really good.”

Gakpo explained the tactical mastery. “Today there was more variation in attacking play, more players in different positions, movement and all those things,” the Liverpool winger said. “So, it was maybe more difficult for the defenders to really mark us and we became free in in the box. That was the little thing maybe we missed in the last game.”

Sweden’s captain Victor Lindelof was dejected. “The goals we conceded were a little bit too easy. But then again, if you are not in the right position, if you lose half a metre, one metre against players like this, then they’re going to punish you.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Dutch are in the mood to inflict serious damage, and the tournament has been warned.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR N Ananthanarayanan ...Read More N Ananthanarayanan has spent almost three decades with news agencies and newspapers, reporting domestic and international sport. He has a passion for writing on cricket and athletics. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON