Netherlands vs Afghanistan Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: Upbeat AFG aim to keep semis hopes intact vs flying Dutch
Follow NED vs AFG Live Score and Latest Updates World Cup match, straight from Lucknow.
Netherlands vs Afghanistan Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: Having already won three matches, Afghanistan's hopes of reaching their first-ever World Cup semifinals depends only on them. Luck is out of the factor and it will only rely on their performance. They face Netherlands in ODI 34, another side punched above their weight. The flying Dutch got back on track with a campaign-reviving win against battered Bangladesh, and are the only team to have defeated South Africa in this tournament.
Both sides have faced each other in nine ODIs, with Afghanistan coming out on top on seven occasions and Netherlands have won twice. They have never met at the World Cup.
The Lucknow pitch is expected to aid spinners, and it could hugely boast the Afghans, who boast a four-pronged spin attack, consisting of Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmed, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammed Nabi. This could be a key factor as the Dutch are the second slowest team against spin in this World Cup (4.70 runs per over). Bangladesh are the slowest team against spin in this tournament. To deal with the Afghan spin magic, the Dutch could rely a lot on the experience of their captain Scott Edwards, who has an average of 65.92 against spin in ODIs with 791 runs off 794 balls. He will be expected to take on the likes of Mujeeb and Rashid.
The Afghans have been on a historic run in India this year, and also boast a strong backroom staff. Their head coach is none other than England legend Jonathan Trott and they also have former India captain Ajay Jadeja as their team mentor. Due to Jadeja's presence in the team, the side has enjoyed a certain advantage in terms of understanding the pitch and conditions, and also the opposition. Speaking in the pre-match press conference, Trott said, "I think Ajay obviously brings a lot of experience having played a lot of cricket in India. He's always a good sounding board with regards to conditions and the venues and probably also the other subcontinent teams that we've played against. He has a lot of experience in that way, having played a lot against different countries."
"So, he brings his vast experience to the players, but also, as for myself as a coach, as a good signing board with decision making and sort of planning going forward for each game, and also another good set of eyes on the players to see how they're preparing for the matches and how their careers and talent is being utilized," he further added.
In the past, the one of the main strengths for Netherlands was their top-order. But in the ongoing World Cup, they have failed to fire and haven't been upto the mark. Explaining his side's average top order showing, Colin Ackermann said, "We haven't formed the foundation that we would have liked as a batting unit so far this tournament, but I suppose we have to look individually at how we're getting out. We haven't played the perfect game yet with the bat. We know that our middle order and our lower order are very capable of scoring runs towards the back end. So, I think if we can set the game up as a top order, top 3- 4 batters...It just takes two guys to form a good partnership and we'll set up a very good score."
Key takeaways from Netherlands vs Afghanistan Live Cricket World Cup match:
- Fri, 03 Nov 2023 11:21 AM
What does the pitch offer?
This is the fifth and final game in Lucknow for the 2023 World Cup. In the opening game, South Africa posted 311 vs Australia, and also succesfully defended it. But usually, the first innings has been middling throughout the tournament with the pitches offering more to the bowlers. In the previous game, India defended 229 vs England, courtesy of their pacers. The Dutch have played here before, against Sri Lanka, who chased down 263 with 1.2 overs to spare. The afternoon temperature today is expected to be around 30-31 degrees Celsius.
- Fri, 03 Nov 2023 11:06 AM
Ikram Alikhil back for AFG?
Gurbaz took over the wicketkeeping duties in the previous fixture for Afghanistan, after Alikhil hurt his little finger on the right hand, while trying to grab a ball. According to AFG head coach Trott, he is fit to play again!
- Fri, 03 Nov 2023 10:57 AM
Squads
Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Saqib Zulfiqar, Teja Nidamanuru, Ryan Klein, Roelof van der Merwe
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil(w), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad, Riaz Hassan, Abdul Rahman, Najibullah Zadran
- Fri, 03 Nov 2023 10:50 AM
Hello and good morning everyone!
Hello and good morning everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's 2023 World Cup match between Netherlands and Afghanistan, straight from Lucknow! Stay tuned folks for an exciting thriller!