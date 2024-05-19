Netherlands vs Ireland Live Score: Match 2 of Ireland and Scotland tour of Netherlands, 2024 to start at 07:30 PM
Netherlands vs Ireland Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 2 of Ireland and Scotland tour of Netherlands, 2024. Match will start on 19 May 2024 at 07:30 PM
Venue : VRA Ground, Amstelveen
Netherlands squad -
Max O'Dowd, Michael Levitt, Teja Nidamanuru, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Logan van Beek, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Tim Pringle, Scott Edwards, Wesley Barresi, Aryan Dutt, Daniel Doram, Fred Klaassen, Kyle Klein, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma
Ireland squad -
Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Ross Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker, Neil Rock, Barry McCarthy, Ben White, Craig Young, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Mark Adair...Read More
Welcome to the live coverage of Match 2 of Ireland and Scotland tour of Netherlands, 2024
Netherlands vs Ireland Match Details
Match 2 of Ireland and Scotland tour of Netherlands, 2024 between Netherlands and Ireland to be held at VRA Ground, Amstelveen at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.