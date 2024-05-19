Netherlands vs Ireland Live Score: Match 2 of Ireland and Scotland tour of Netherlands, 2024 to start at 07:30 PM

Explore
    Sign in
    Live

    May 19, 2024 6:36 PM IST
    Netherlands vs Ireland Live Score, Match 2 of Ireland and Scotland tour of Netherlands, 2024
    Venue : VRA Ground, Amstelveen

    Netherlands squad -
    Max O'Dowd, Michael Levitt, Teja Nidamanuru, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Logan van Beek, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Tim Pringle, Scott Edwards, Wesley Barresi, Aryan Dutt, Daniel Doram, Fred Klaassen, Kyle Klein, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma
    Ireland squad -
    Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Ross Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker, Neil Rock, Barry McCarthy, Ben White, Craig Young, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Mark Adair    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    May 19, 2024 6:36 PM IST

    Netherlands vs Ireland Match Details
