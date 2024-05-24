Explore
Friday, May 24, 2024
New Delhi 38oC
    Live

    Netherlands vs Ireland Live Score: It's a Wicket. Lorcan Tucker is out

    May 24, 2024 2:59 PM IST
    Netherlands vs Ireland Live Score: Lorcan Tucker out on Bas de Leede bowling.Ireland at 42/2 after 6.1 overs
    Netherlands vs Ireland Live Score, Match 6 of Ireland and Scotland tour of Netherlands, 2024
    Netherlands vs Ireland Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 6 of Ireland and Scotland tour of Netherlands, 2024. Match will start on 24 May 2024 at 02:30 PM
    Venue : Voorburg Cricket Club, The Hague

    Netherlands squad -
    Max O'Dowd, Michael Levitt, Teja Nidamanuru, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Logan van Beek, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Tim Pringle, Scott Edwards, Wesley Barresi, Aryan Dutt, Daniel Doram, Fred Klaassen, Kyle Klein, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma
    Ireland squad -
    Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Ross Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker, Neil Rock, Barry McCarthy, Ben White, Craig Young, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Mark Adair

    May 24, 2024 2:59 PM IST

    Netherlands vs Ireland Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Lorcan Tucker is out and Ireland at 42/2 after 6.1 overs

    Netherlands vs Ireland Live Score: OUT! c Vikramjit Singh b Bas de Leede.

    May 24, 2024 2:58 PM IST

    Netherlands vs Ireland Live Score: Ireland at 42/1 after 6 overs

    Netherlands vs Ireland Live Score:
    Ireland
    Paul Stirling 32 (21)
    Lorcan Tucker 4 (4)
    Netherlands
    Paul van Meekeren 0/10 (1)

    May 24, 2024 2:56 PM IST

    Netherlands vs Ireland Live Score: Paul Stirling smashed a Four on Paul van Meekeren bowling . Ireland at 40/1 after 5.3 overs

    Netherlands vs Ireland Live Score: FOUR! This will help him a lot. Shorter and on leg, Stirling pulls it fine to the fine leg fence.

    May 24, 2024 2:56 PM IST

    Netherlands vs Ireland Live Score: Paul Stirling smashed a Four on Paul van Meekeren bowling . Ireland at 36/1 after 5.2 overs

    Netherlands vs Ireland Live Score: FOUR! Off the edge! Short in length and outside off, Stirling looks to pull but outside edges it to third man for a boundary.

    May 24, 2024 2:53 PM IST

    Netherlands vs Ireland Live Score: Ireland at 32/1 after 5 overs

    Netherlands vs Ireland Live Score:
    Ireland
    Lorcan Tucker 4 (4)
    Paul Stirling 22 (15)
    Netherlands
    Vivian Kingma 0/20 (3)

    May 24, 2024 2:52 PM IST

    Netherlands vs Ireland Live Score: Lorcan Tucker smashed a Four on Vivian Kingma bowling . Ireland at 32/1 after 4.4 overs

    Netherlands vs Ireland Live Score: FOUR! Cut away! Short in length and outside off, Tucker cuts it through point for a boundary.

    May 24, 2024 2:50 PM IST

    Netherlands vs Ireland Live Score: Paul Stirling smashed a Four on Vivian Kingma bowling . Ireland at 27/1 after 4.1 overs

    Netherlands vs Ireland Live Score: FOUR! Fine shot! On middle, shorter and Stirling pulls it to deep square leg for a boundary.

    May 24, 2024 2:47 PM IST

    Netherlands vs Ireland Live Score: Ireland at 23/1 after 4 overs

    Netherlands vs Ireland Live Score:
    Ireland
    Andy Balbirnie 5 (11)
    Paul Stirling 17 (13)
    Netherlands
    Logan van Beek 1/3 (1)

    May 24, 2024 2:47 PM IST

    Netherlands vs Ireland Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Andy Balbirnie is out and Ireland at 23/1 after 3.6 overs

    Netherlands vs Ireland Live Score: OUT! c Scott Edwards b Logan van Beek.

    May 24, 2024 2:43 PM IST

    Netherlands vs Ireland Live Score: Ireland at 20/0 after 3 overs

    Netherlands vs Ireland Live Score:
    Ireland
    Andy Balbirnie 5 (10)
    Paul Stirling 14 (8)
    Netherlands
    Vivian Kingma 0/11 (2)

    May 24, 2024 2:39 PM IST

    Netherlands vs Ireland Live Score: Ireland at 15/0 after 2 overs

    Netherlands vs Ireland Live Score:
    Ireland
    Paul Stirling 12 (5)
    Andy Balbirnie 3 (7)
    Netherlands
    Tim Pringle 0/8 (1)

    May 24, 2024 2:39 PM IST

    Netherlands vs Ireland Live Score: Paul Stirling smashed a Six on Tim Pringle bowling . Ireland at 14/0 after 1.4 overs

    Netherlands vs Ireland Live Score: SIX! It is so important to have Paul Stirling up the order for Ireland. Full and outside off, Paul Stirling lofts it over covers for a biggie.

    May 24, 2024 2:36 PM IST

    Netherlands vs Ireland Live Score: Ireland at 7/0 after 1 overs

    Netherlands vs Ireland Live Score:
    Ireland
    Andy Balbirnie 2 (4)
    Paul Stirling 5 (2)
    Netherlands
    Vivian Kingma 0/7 (1)

    May 24, 2024 2:35 PM IST

    Netherlands vs Ireland Live Score: Paul Stirling smashed a Four on Vivian Kingma bowling . Ireland at 5/0 after 0.4 overs

    Netherlands vs Ireland Live Score: FOUR! Paul Stirling is off the mark. Length and outside off, this is punched through covers for a boundary.

    May 24, 2024 2:14 PM IST

    Netherlands vs Ireland Live Scores: Ireland Playing XI

    Netherlands vs Ireland Live Score: Ireland (Playing XI) - Paul Stirling (C), Andy Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Ben White.

    May 24, 2024 2:13 PM IST

    Netherlands vs Ireland Live Scores: Netherlands Playing XI

    Netherlands vs Ireland Live Score: Netherlands (Playing XI) - Michael Levitt, Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (C/WK), Wesley Barresi, Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma.

    May 24, 2024 2:11 PM IST

    Netherlands vs Ireland Live Score: Toss Update

    Netherlands vs Ireland Live Score: Netherlands won the toss and elected to field

    May 24, 2024 1:36 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 6 of Ireland and Scotland tour of Netherlands, 2024

    Netherlands vs Ireland Match Details
    Match 6 of Ireland and Scotland tour of Netherlands, 2024 between Netherlands and Ireland to be held at Voorburg Cricket Club, The Hague at 02:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

