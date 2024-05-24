Netherlands vs Ireland Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Lorcan Tucker is out

Live

Netherlands vs Ireland Live Score: Lorcan Tucker out on Bas de Leede bowling.Ireland at 42/2 after 6.1 overs

Netherlands vs Ireland Live Score, Match 6 of Ireland and Scotland tour of Netherlands, 2024

Netherlands vs Ireland Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 6 of Ireland and Scotland tour of Netherlands, 2024. Match will start on 24 May 2024 at 02:30 PM

Venue : Voorburg Cricket Club, The Hague



Netherlands squad -

Max O'Dowd, Michael Levitt, Teja Nidamanuru, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Logan van Beek, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Tim Pringle, Scott Edwards, Wesley Barresi, Aryan Dutt, Daniel Doram, Fred Klaassen, Kyle Klein, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma

Ireland squad -

Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Ross Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker, Neil Rock, Barry McCarthy, Ben White, Craig Young, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Mark Adair...Read More