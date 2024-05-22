Netherlands vs Scotland Live Score: Netherlands won the toss and elected to field
Netherlands vs Scotland Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 4 of Ireland and Scotland tour of Netherlands, 2024. Match will start on 22 May 2024 at 08:30 PM
Venue : Voorburg Cricket Club, Amsterdam
Netherlands squad -
Max O'Dowd, Michael Levitt, Teja Nidamanuru, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Logan van Beek, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Tim Pringle, Scott Edwards, Wesley Barresi, Aryan Dutt, Daniel Doram, Fred Klaassen, Kyle Klein, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma
Scotland squad -
Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Michael Jones, Ollie Hairs, Richie Berrington, Jack Jarvis, Jasper Davidson, Michael Leask, Charlie Tear, Matthew Cross, Bradley Currie, Chris Greaves, Chris Sole, Gavin Main, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif...Read More
Netherlands vs Scotland Live Score: Toss Update
Netherlands vs Scotland Match Details
Match 4 of Ireland and Scotland tour of Netherlands, 2024 between Netherlands and Scotland to be held at Voorburg Cricket Club, Amsterdam at 08:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.