Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
    Live

    May 22, 2024 8:03 PM IST
    Netherlands vs Scotland Live Score, Match 4 of Ireland and Scotland tour of Netherlands, 2024

    Netherlands vs Scotland Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 4 of Ireland and Scotland tour of Netherlands, 2024. Match will start on 22 May 2024 at 08:30 PM
    Venue : Voorburg Cricket Club, Amsterdam

    Netherlands squad -
    Max O'Dowd, Michael Levitt, Teja Nidamanuru, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Logan van Beek, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Tim Pringle, Scott Edwards, Wesley Barresi, Aryan Dutt, Daniel Doram, Fred Klaassen, Kyle Klein, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma
    Scotland squad -
    Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Michael Jones, Ollie Hairs, Richie Berrington, Jack Jarvis, Jasper Davidson, Michael Leask, Charlie Tear, Matthew Cross, Bradley Currie, Chris Greaves, Chris Sole, Gavin Main, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    May 22, 2024 8:03 PM IST

    Netherlands vs Scotland Live Score: Toss Update

    Netherlands vs Scotland Live Score: Netherlands won the toss and elected to field

    May 22, 2024 7:36 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 4 of Ireland and Scotland tour of Netherlands, 2024

    Netherlands vs Scotland Match Details
    Match 4 of Ireland and Scotland tour of Netherlands, 2024 between Netherlands and Scotland to be held at Voorburg Cricket Club, Amsterdam at 08:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

