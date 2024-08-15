Explore
    Toss
    NED
    Yet to bat
    USA
    Yet to bat
    Toss won by USA and elected to field
    Live

    Netherlands vs USA Live Score: Match 3 of ICC CWC League 2, 2023-27 to start at 02:30 PM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Aug 15, 2024 1:43 PM IST
    Netherlands vs USA Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 3 of ICC CWC League 2, 2023-27. Match will start at 02:30 PM
    Netherlands vs USA Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 3 of ICC CWC League 2, 2023-27. Match will start on 15 Aug 2024 at 02:30 PM
    Venue : Sportpark Duivesteijn, Voorburg

    Netherlands squad -
    Michael Levitt, Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Wesley Barresi, Scott Edwards, Noah Croes, Shariz Ahmad, Kyle Klein, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma
    USA squad -
    Steven Taylor, Smit Patel, Monank Patel, Aaron Jones, Milind Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Harmeet Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Jasdeep Singh, Juanoy Drysdale    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Aug 15, 2024 1:43 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 3 of ICC CWC League 2, 2023-27

    Netherlands vs USA Match Details
    Match 3 of ICC CWC League 2, 2023-27 between Netherlands and USA to be held at Sportpark Duivesteijn, Voorburg at 02:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

