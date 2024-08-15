Netherlands vs USA Live Score: Match 3 of ICC CWC League 2, 2023-27 to start at 02:30 PM

Live
Aug 15, 2024 1:43 PM IST
Netherlands vs USA Live Score, Match 3 of ICC CWC League 2, 2023-27
Venue : Sportpark Duivesteijn, Voorburg
Netherlands squad -
Michael Levitt, Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Wesley Barresi, Scott Edwards, Noah Croes, Shariz Ahmad, Kyle Klein, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma
USA squad -
Steven Taylor, Smit Patel, Monank Patel, Aaron Jones, Milind Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Harmeet Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Jasdeep Singh, Juanoy Drysdale...Read More
Netherlands vs USA Match Details
Match 3 of ICC CWC League 2, 2023-27 between Netherlands and USA to be held at Sportpark Duivesteijn, Voorburg at 02:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.