'Never a match winner': Twitter comes down hard on Team India after KL Rahul falls for third T20I duck in four innings

KL Rahul's poor run continued on Tuesday as he was dismissed for another duck in the third T20I against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Opening the batting with Rohit Sharma – who was brought back into the side for Suryakumar Yadav – Rahul was clean bowled by pacer Mark Wood for a four-ball duck. Rahul played for the wrong line and his dismissal bears testament to his poor form.

This is the batsman's third duck in four innings and the second in this series. In the previous game, the 28-year-old was sent packing on a six-ball naught. Here's how the world of Twitter reacted to Rahul's latest score of zero.

One user had a hilarious take on Rahul's form.

India had a tough start with the bat after England won the toss and opted to field. Wood rocked the hosts' top order, reducing India to 24/3 before Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant steadied the innings with a promising 40-run partnership before the India wicketkeeper was run out for 25 having scored 25 off 20 balls with three fours.

With Shreyas Iyer departing soon after and India on 86/5, a much-needed partnership blossomed between Kohli and Hardik Pandya, with the duo putting a fifty-plus partnership in quick time. Kohli remained unbeaten on 77 to guide India to 156/6 in 20 overs.