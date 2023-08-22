'Never dreamed...': Tilak Varma breaks silence after Asia Cup selection, explains Rohit Sharma's role in his career

Tilak Varma was among the 17 players named in the Indian squad for the 2023 Asia Cup by chief selector Ajit Agarkar and captain Rohit Sharma. It means that, if selected, Tilak would be making his ODI debut in the Asia Cup itself. Varma, who emerged as one of the brightest prospects with his performances in the IPL for Mumbai Indians in the last three years, has been rewarded for how he has taken to T20 internationals. He made his international debut against the West Indies on August 3 and has scored 174 runs at a strike rate of 138.09 and average of 34.80 in seven matches with one half century to show. TIlak Varma could make his ODI debut in the Asia Cup(AP)

Varma said that he always wanted to play ODI cricket but never dreamed that his debut would be in the Asia Cup. "I never dreamed that I would be debuting directly in the Asia Cup, and that too in the one-day side. I was always dreaming that I would be debuting for India in ODIs. But it is a big thing for me. And I always dreamed of this, like debuting for India in ODIs, that too, in like, a single year, I got my T20I debut and suddenly, in the next month, I'm just getting a call for the Asia Cup. So yeah, it is one of my dreams and I'm just preparing for it," said Tilak on BCCI.tv.

"I'm pretty confident about playing one day cricket because I have played ODI cricket for long as you said, like in the List A cricket. I have done well in List A cricket for my state and the teams also have done well, so I'm pretty confident that I can do well in ODIs, so I'm looking forward to it," said Tilak.

Rohit Sharma's role

Tilak said that Rohit's support has helped him a lot. Rohit also happens to be captain of the Mumbai Indians. He has scored 740 runs in his IPL career, maintaining a strike rate of 144.53 and average of 38.95 in 25 matches with three half-centuries. "Rohit bhaiya always backed me. When I was playing in the IPL also, he used to come near me. I was a bit nervous when I was in the IPL at the start, so he only himself came near me and talked about the game and said that always enjoy your game and always feel free. Whenever you want to talk, you can come any time for me or text me so I'll be there for you," Tilak said.

"I have expressed myself in the IPL and I'm expressing everywhere. Yeah, I always talk with him, So yeah, every time. He said that only one thing to enjoy your game. So that's what I'm doing. Yeah, I'm very happy that I'm in and I want to do well there as well. I want to enjoy what I'm doing now. I just want to enjoy there as well," Varma added.

