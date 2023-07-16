‘Never easy to come back and…’: Yashasvi Jaiswal acclaimed by India coach for key on-field act after century knock

Yashasvi Jaiswal's introduction to international arena started on a dream note as he slammed a century in his maiden Test, also bagging the Player of the Match award for his herculean effort. The 21-year-old scored a match-winning 171, helping India pile a gigantic 421/5 declared in the first innings against West Indies in Dominica. Yashasvi showed immense patience and composure on a relatively slower track, and was the only batter to play across all three days of the Test.

Yashasvi Jaiswal positioned at the short-leg position(AFP)

His efforts ensured India didn't had to bat twice in the match as it got over in three days, with the visitors mauling West Indies by an innings and 141 runs to go 1-0 in the series.

However, that was not it; the youngster did a great job while fielding as well, earning massive appreciation by fielding coach T Dilip. The coach was in particular impressed with his catch to dismiss debutant Alick Athanaze in the second innings.

“Most impressive catch I felt was Yashasvi Jaiswal in short leg. I think there are a couple of important things to be noted in that catch. Firstly, he kept himself really low. That’s a first sign to be a good short leg fielder. I think he has done really well on that. But what I really liked was that when you look at his batting. He scored 171 and he was on the field for nearly one and a half day. It’s never easy to come back and then field at the short leg position,” said Dilip.

“Another thing that impressed me was that for a young kid, he missed the catch at first when the same batsman was on 0. To re-focus and come back and stay alert while pulling off a better catch was something that really impressed me,” he added.

Athanaze was one player from the Windies camp, who produced some fight against an powerful Indian bowling attack led by Ravichandran Ashwin.

Athanaze scored 47 in the first innings and was dismissed for 28 in the second. However, the rest of the Windies batting lineup failed to deliver across the two innings, as the hosts were bowled out on paltry totals of 150 and 130 respectively.

Meanwhile, Ashwin, who was not considered for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia, finished with a 12-wicket haul. His efforts helped India fold Windies for 150 in the first innings and 130 in the second.

