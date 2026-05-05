‘Never rated in T20s’: KL Rahul flips script, unleashes bold new avatar to match cricket’s changing pulse

The modern T20 cricket landscape is evolving rapidly, with youngsters like Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, and Priyansh Arya redefining the approach to opening batting in the shortest format of white-ball cricket. It’s an era where even seasoned campaigners are learning from their younger counterparts, adapting their methods to meet the modern demands of the game. One such name—arguably one of the most elegant cricketers to watch today—KL Rahul has shown through his recent performances that he has shifted his approach to remain relevant in the T20 setup, rather than being seen solely as a red-ball stalwart.

KL Rahul during a practice session ahead of IPL 2026 match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings, in New Delhi, Monday, May 4 (PTI)

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The 34-year-old wicketkeeper-batter rose from the streets of Bengaluru and made his Indian Premier League debut in 2013 for his state franchise, Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Since then, he has represented four more franchises, amassing over 5600 runs in just 145 innings. His breakthrough campaign came in 2018 for Punjab Kings, where he scored 659 runs at a strike rate of approximately 159—considered exceptional in that era. He went on to claim his first Orange Cap in 2020, scoring 670 runs, albeit at a more modest strike rate of nearly 130.

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{{^usCountry}} Since his breakthrough in 2018, Rahul has remained consistent on the biggest stage, scoring 500+ runs in every season except IPL 2023. During that campaign, while leading Lucknow Super Giants, he managed just 274 runs in nine matches before being ruled out for the remainder of the season due to a significant right thigh injury. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Since his breakthrough in 2018, Rahul has remained consistent on the biggest stage, scoring 500+ runs in every season except IPL 2023. During that campaign, while leading Lucknow Super Giants, he managed just 274 runs in nine matches before being ruled out for the remainder of the season due to a significant right thigh injury. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} However, since his peak in 2018, Rahul’s strike rate in T20 cricket has often been questioned, hovering around the 130–140 mark in most seasons. The 2026 IPL campaign, though, has witnessed the emergence of a new Rahul—one who is not just anchoring the innings but playing with far greater freedom and attacking intent. So far, he is among the leading contenders for the Orange Cap, having already scored 433 runs in just nine matches at a blistering strike rate of over 185. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, since his peak in 2018, Rahul’s strike rate in T20 cricket has often been questioned, hovering around the 130–140 mark in most seasons. The 2026 IPL campaign, though, has witnessed the emergence of a new Rahul—one who is not just anchoring the innings but playing with far greater freedom and attacking intent. So far, he is among the leading contenders for the Orange Cap, having already scored 433 runs in just nine matches at a blistering strike rate of over 185. {{/usCountry}}

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Alongside this surge in strike rate, his run tally is also expected to rise significantly, with several matches still remaining if Delhi Capitals secure qualification. This transformation is largely driven by his intent to maximise the Powerplay overs, where only two fielders are allowed outside the 30-yard circle, giving him the opportunity to attack early and play with greater freedom.

Rahul recently spoke about adapting to a more aggressive style at the top of the order.

“T20 cricket has evolved over the last two or three years, especially in the IPL. You can see patterns in how teams are winning, and recently, teams that win the Powerplay often go on to win the game. A few years ago, games were usually decided between the 14th and 20th overs. The Powerplay was always important, but now it carries even more weight.

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For me, personally, it’s something I’ve had to adapt to for the team. This season, the messaging from the team management was very clear. They spoke to me before the IPL and wanted me to bat at the top of the order and play with freedom. Teams are aiming for upwards of 60 in that phase. Having that clarity gave me time to think about how to achieve it within my skill set.

I’ve tried to go out each game with that intent. You won’t always succeed, but the idea is right. My focus is on maximising the Powerplay because that’s the demand of the team and of T20 cricket right now,” Rahul said while speaking on JioStar’s ‘Superstars’.

Beyond his IPL numbers, Rahul has been particularly known for his mindset and resilience, consistently bouncing back from setbacks and low phases in his career. He reflected on how he was once overlooked in white-ball cricket and labelled primarily as a Test specialist due to his technique and patience at the crease.

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Over time, he has broken that perception—not just externally, but within his own mindset. He has become a key figure in India’s ODI setup in recent years, scoring around 3400 runs in 86 innings at an exceptional average of approximately 51. These are numbers India will look to build on as focus shifts to the 2027 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup following the IPL.

In T20 internationals, Rahul has scored 2265 runs in 72 matches for India, although he has not featured in the format since being dismissed for 5 in the semifinal of the 2022 T20 World Cup against England.

“Ten years ago, I would have given anything to be part of a T20 team. I was never rated as a T20 player or even considered a good white-ball player; I was branded a Test player. So, to break out of that mould, develop my white-ball game and come this far is something I’m really proud of.

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Along the way, I’ve made mistakes and there are things I could have done better. But what I’m proud of is that I’ve given my absolute best every time I’ve played and prepared as well as I could to give myself the best chance to succeed,” Rahul added.

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