'Never thought I would ever say it but…': David Lloyd on what 'cost' India 5th Test against England

India had a golden opportunity to register their first Test series win in England in 15 years, but it wasn't to be. A second-innings batting collapse, followed by some unbelievable batting by England ended the series 2-2 and prolonged India's wait. India's famed pace attack which is hailed as one of the best in the world, failed to defend 377 as England cantered home by seven wickets, winning the match in less than 80 overs.

Former English cricketer and renowned commentator David Lloyd has highlighted an important factor which he feels cost India the Test. India went in with four pacers and just one spinner in all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, and that is where 'Bumble', as Lloyd is fondly called, believes Jasprit Bumrah and coach Rahul Dravid missed a trick.

"I never thought I would ever say it, but India were hamstrung by not having a quality spinner. They opted for a longer batting line-up by including Ravindra Jadeja. As a spinner in England, he tends to bowl too flat and too quick. Loop drift and spin brings dividends. Ravichandran Ashwin has it, but India played safe - to their cost," Bumble wrote in his column for The Daily Mail.

England's 'Bazball' approach came to the fore as they pulled off their highest successful chase in Test cricket. Even a player of Joe Root's caliber, who is known as the perfect embodiment of Test match batting, played the audacious reverse-sweep in quite a few occasion, something Lloyd found rather astounding.

"It's quite astonishing what we're witnessing. Test grounds are throwing their gates open on the fifth day, and each time England just knock off the runs. Then you have that stroke played by Joe Root off Shardul Thakur. As if in slow motion, he went square on to the bowler and helped him over slip for six. What on earth is going off out there?" he mentioned.

