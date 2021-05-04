'Never understand any criticism that came his way': Scott Styris lauds 'terrific' Ravindra Jadeja

Chennai Super Kings allrounder Ravindra Jadeja was in supreme form in the Indian Premier League 2021, before the tournament was suspended due to the rising number of covid cases. Jadeja had scored 131 runs in 6 games at an average of 161. (IPL 2021 Full Coverage)

He had also picked 6 wickets in 7 games at an average of 26.83, and Jadeja was also superb in the field - contributing to the team with sensational catches and run-outs.

Former New Zealand cricketer Scott Styris praised Jadeja for his performance in the tournament and questioned the reasons behind the criticism he has faced over the years.

"I can tell you from a foreigner's perspective, I could never understand any of the criticism that came his [Ravindra Jadeja's] way. He is a terrific cricketer, he can do absolutely everything at the top highest level," Styris said on Star Sports.

"I love his fielding ability. Along with, say a Glenn Maxwell, I think he is probably the best fielder in the world at the moment. And you always separate yourself from your ability to throw the stumps down and effect those run-outs. I think that's where he is better than everybody else," Styris added.

"I have been calling it since last year. I thought CSK needed to move him up the order and I am glad it happened this year because he is just that good. He has the ability to be a genuine batsman and then use that power at the end to close games, like a Pollard, like a Hardik Pandya, like an AB de Villiers," Styris further said.

Meanwhile, the BCCI announced the decision to suspend the tournament indefinitely after Sunrisers Hyderabad's Wriddhiman Saha and Delhi Capitals Amit Mishra tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

