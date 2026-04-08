New chief, Tamim Iqbal prioritises BCB's reputation over long-term development: ‘The damage done must be repaired'

Tamim Iqbal’s first public message as Bangladesh Cricket Board’s interim chief was not about long-term development, future tours or domestic restructuring. It was about repair. Taking charge after the dissolution of the previous board over alleged irregularities in the 2025 election, the former Bangladesh captain said restoring the board’s damaged reputation had to be the immediate priority.

Tamim Iqbal vows to improve BCB's reputation.(Getty Images)

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The 37-year-old, who retired from international cricket in 2023 and remains Bangladesh’s only batter with centuries in all three formats, was appointed to lead the ad hoc committee at a time when the board is under intense scrutiny. The backdrop is not limited to the election controversy alone. Bangladesh cricket has also been carrying the fallout from the turmoil of the past 18 months, including the board’s stance during the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup, which hurt its standing in the international game.

Reputation, credibility and elections on top of Tamim’s agenda

Speaking after chairing the first meeting of the newly formed committee in Mirpur, Tamim Iqbal made it clear that image restoration would take precedence over everything else. “Usually, when people take on such responsibilities, they speak about development and other matters. But my team and I feel that our first and foremost task is to restore the reputation of Bangladesh cricket. The damage done over the past year and a half must be repaired; that is our top priority,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} He also tried to strike a note of urgency without stretching the timeline beyond what the interim body can realistically deliver. “We will try to complete this task as quickly and as honestly as possible,” Tamim said, before adding that the administration wants “a free and fair election in which everyone interested - cricketers, organisers, and all stakeholders - can participate.” That line is central to the immediate challenge before him, because the new committee has effectively been handed both a credibility crisis and an election roadmap. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also tried to strike a note of urgency without stretching the timeline beyond what the interim body can realistically deliver. “We will try to complete this task as quickly and as honestly as possible,” Tamim said, before adding that the administration wants “a free and fair election in which everyone interested - cricketers, organisers, and all stakeholders - can participate.” That line is central to the immediate challenge before him, because the new committee has effectively been handed both a credibility crisis and an election roadmap. {{/usCountry}}

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The political and administrative pushback has already begun. Ousted BCB president Aminul Islam Bulbul has rejected the move, calling the dissolution a “constitutional coup” and warning that such intervention could damage Bangladesh’s standing in world cricket. That means Tamim’s tenure begins with pressure from both sides: one to stabilise the board internally, and another to ensure Bangladesh does not slide further into governance trouble with the ICC.

For now, though, Tamim has set the tone clearly. His first pitch is not about promises of glory. It is about trust, legitimacy and rebuilding the credibility Bangladesh cricket has lost.

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