‘Stephen Fleming seems to be five steps behind’: CSK head coach's vulnerability exposed without MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings, one of the original eight teams in the Indian Premier League, have long been among the most successful sides in the competition with five titles to their name. But despite that rich history, CSK have endured a poor start to the 2026 season, losing three matches on the bounce and currently languishing at the bottom of the table. Chennai: Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni with head coach Stephen Fleming during a practice session. (PTI)

The disappointing run has put the team under scrutiny, and the focus this time has extended beyond the players. Head coach Stephen Fleming, who has been with the franchise since 2009, is now facing questions as CSK search for answers.

Fleming has enjoyed a highly successful stint as head coach of Chennai Super Kings since taking charge in 2009, forming a formidable partnership with former captain MS Dhoni. The coach-captain duo has been central to CSK’s dominance, leading the side to all five of their IPL titles between 2010 and 2023.

However, the ongoing struggles this season have seen former Indian opener Sadagoppan Ramesh question the broader picture around CSK’s set-up. He claimed that Fleming’s success has largely come with MS Dhoni leading the side, and the new combination with Ruturaj Gaikwad doesn’t seem to be clicking for CSK amid this dreadful start to 2026.

“Fleming has never had any success anywhere without Dhoni captaining the side. It's clear that Fleming's success hinges completely on Dhoni. With the way the game is evolving, just like how a player's fit is analysed, the coach must be given the same treatment. Stephen Fleming doesn't seem to have the mindset to adapt to today's aggressive game. He seems to be five steps behind,” said Ramesh on his Instagram.

The claim does carry some weight, as Gaikwad has managed 8 wins in over 22 matches as CSK captain under Fleming's guidance. Despite the past success, CSK have struggled since 2024 to replicate their consistency, finishing 5th and 10th in the 2024 and 2025 seasons respectively.

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“Ruturaj Gaikwad must start scoring runs” Gaikwad, apart from his captaincy, has also failed to make an impact as a senior batter, with just 41 runs across 3 matches in 2026. Ramesh also advised him to step up, lead from the front, and guide CSK’s young batting line-up while focusing on controllables and rediscovering his form.

“You don't need experience to smash fours and sixes. But you need experience to stop boundaries, which CSK's bowling lacks. Yet, to help himself as captain, Ruturaj must start scoring runs. By doing that and singlehandedly winning CSK matches, things can start to turn around for him as captain,” added Ramesh.

The season is still young, and there is time for the Men in Yellow to turn things around if they find the right direction from their leaders, as CSK next face Delhi Capitals at home with an aim to get their first points on the board this season.