New look top-order flops in big loss for India

Kolkata: India may be looking to fill their top-order void but the first ODI against Australia was far from providing the answers. A mindless flash from Smriti Mandhana followed by a miscued shot from Priya Punia and an excellent catch from Annabel Sutherland to dismiss Harleen Deol meant India had lost their top-three for just 42 with Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues again summoned to salvage their innings. This time they failed.

Renuka Thakur triggered a mini collapse with a three-wicket haul but it only delayed the inevitable as Australia defeated India by five wickets in a match that barely lasted half the original game time in Brisbane on Thursday. Opting to bat at a venue where teams have traditionally chased well, India were dismissed for 100 in 34.2 overs, pacer Megan Schutt being the wrecker-in-chief with 5/19. Chasing it down with 202 balls to spare, Australia took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

“We bowled well even though it was a disappointing total on board. We were still able to take five wickets,” said Kaur at the post-match presentation. “A few of us got starts but we were not able to take the batting till the end and (we should) work on the partnerships. We will keep working hard and reflect on this. We know the pitch now and hopefully, have some clear ideas for the next ODI.”

With Shafali Verma dropped and Yastika Bhatia injured, India took on a punt on Punia opening with Mandhana. Not comfortable at all, Punia struggled to rotate the strike and early in India’s innings the pressure became intense. Mandhana brought some relief with a couple of flowing boundaries but Schutt came around the wicket to lure a cut that turned into a faint edge. Punia hung around for some time before Schutt cleaned her up, inducing a catch at backward square-leg.

Failing to find the gaps, Deol’s struggle was evident but Kaur took charge of the partnership and India almost were out of the woods when Sutherland caught a blinder to dismiss Deol in Ashleigh Gardner’s first over. Sutherland then dismissed Kaur, pinning her on the back pad with a full length, nipping-in delivery. Rodrigues put up some resistance before being bowled on 23 by Kim Garth. The match was pretty much decided when Deepti Sharma was run out by a stunning throw from the deep midwicket boundary by Georgia Wareham. India lost the last six wickets for 11 runs.

With openers Phoebe Litchfield and debutant Georgia Voll adding 48, Australia were cruising to the target. Litchfield was dismissed in the seventh over but it was only after a two-wicket burst from Singh— getting rid of Ellyse Perry and Beth Mooney off the first and sixth balls of the ninth over—that some balance was restored to the proceedings. Leg-spinner Priya Mishra struck twice in consecutive overs but Voll finished off the chase with a gritty 46 off 42 balls.