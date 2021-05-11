'He's in that difficult situation': NZ coach Gary Stead gives update on Covid positive KKR batsman Tim Seifert

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead on Tuesday gave an update on Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Tim Seifert, who had to miss his flight to New Zealand along with the rest of his teammates as he tested positive for Covid-19 virus. Seifert had not played a single game for KKR in IPL 2021 season before the tournament was suspended.

Speaking at a press conference in New Zealand, Stead said that despite the difficult situation, Seifert is in a better space as there is a plan around him.

"He's in that difficult situation of being over there and sort of isolated a little bit as well. Obviously, it was distressing early on to get that news but I think he's in a much better space now that there is a plan around him," Stead was quoted as saying by stuff.co.nz.

Seifert was slated to stay in isolation in Ahmedabad and was supposed to move to Chennai for a treatment at a private hospital, before making his way back home.

"Seifert, who represented the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, failed both his pre-departure PCR tests and as a result will be taken into quarantine. Immediate advice is that he is experiencing moderate symptoms," the NZC statement had said on Saturday.

"Once Seifert has undergone treatment and the statutory period of isolation and has tested negative for COVID-19, he will be transferred back to New Zealand where he will undergo the mandatory 14-day period of managed isolation," it further added.

