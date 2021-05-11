'You'll find it hard to believe': Shami reveals how India developed one of the world's most lethal pace attack

Team India's fast bowlers, over the last few years, have risen rapidly to the top to earn the reputation of being one of the world's most lethal pace attacks. After a long phase of subdued pace bowling-- when selectors were seeking raw pace--Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah came to the side's rescue. This unit breathed new life into the bowling department and from there on, the country has gone on to produce more quality speedsters.

So, what makes them so successful? Mohammed Shami provides the answer.

Shami, while speaking to Cricbuzz, revealed that that the special camaraderie is the reason behind their success. Shami added that everyone enjoys everyone's success.

"Our fast bowling unit is a great package where everyone works really hard while also understanding the other counterparts really well. The bonding and the fun you saw that day was because we enjoy each other's success a lot. We are happy when the other one is happy," said Shami.

The 30-year-old also stated that the special camaraderie brings unity on the field because the ultimate aim, for anyone featuring in the XI, is to do well for the country. Hence, when the chips are down, they lift each other's spirits up in unison.

"Even if someone's down and out, we make sure that we lift his spirits. We try to make them forget all the stresses and try to lighten the mood. I think all bonds should be like that because to play for your country is indeed a matter of pride. but this unit that we have built since 2013-14, you'll find that the guys enjoy each other's success a lot," added Shami.

Earlier in the previous decade, the onus was on Shami, Ishant, and Umesh. Then came Bhuvneshwar Kumar. However, over the last 3 years, it's all been Ishant, Shami, and Bumrah. The trio has bagged 149 wickets in the 11 matches they have played together. Shami credits the success to the atmosphere and the harmony within the team.

He said: "We've curated such a healthy atmosphere within the last 5-6 years that you'll find it hard to believe."

Every senior pro in this unit missed out on a few games during the Australian due to injury. However, they are now fit and will resume duties on the England Tour. India will first play New Zealand in the World Test Championship final (in June), followed by a five-match Test series against the hosts beginning in July.