New Zealand Cricket chief quits after bitter dispute over future of T20 in the country

The boss of New Zealand cricket resigned on Friday after a long and bitter dispute with players and member associations over the future of T20 cricket in the country. The boss of New Zealand cricket resigned on Friday (Getty Images)

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) chief executive Scott Weenink, a businessman and former first-class cricketer for Wellington, stepped down after just over two years in the job.

A split had developed between Weenink and players, and member associations, over a proposed franchise T20 league that would replace the country's domestic Super Smash.

Tentatively named NZ20, the new league would target foreign investment and ownership, likely through IPL franchises and aim to attract top overseas players.

It is seen by players and New Zealand's six member associations as an important progression in the cricketing landscape -- New Zealand is the only ICC full member nation without a franchise T20 league.

Weenink was thought to prefer a New Zealand franchise entering the Australian Big Bash League instead.

"After careful consideration, it has become clear that I hold a different view from several member associations... on the future priorities for NZC," Weenink said in a statement.

"Given these differences, I believe it is in the best interests of the organisation that new leadership takes NZC forward from here."

New Zealand Test captain Tom Latham last week threw his support behind NZ20.

"I think you look at the NZ20 possibility, I think that's a great initiative," Latham said.

"What it will bring to the country, to cricket here in New Zealand will be hugely beneficial, having international players to boost the standard of cricket."

The new competition also has the backing of New Zealand white ball captain Mitchell Santner.

Weenink said he was sad to leave after a successful period for NZC.

"I do not wish to create ongoing instability by continuing without the support of some key stakeholders," Weenink said.

"I depart with pride in the excellent progress made by NZC during my time as CEO, and confidence in the people in NZC who will carry the game forward."

Weenink will finish his tenure with NZC on January 30.