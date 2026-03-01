New Zealand head coach Rob Walter lets on what he has in mind in case Matt Henry is not back in time for the semis

New Zealand fast bowler Matt Henry returned home shortly after their Super 8 game against England in the T20 World Cup this past Friday. He has done so for the birth of his second child. The Kiwis play their semifinal most probably against South Africa at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on Wednesday, and the question now is if Henry will be able to get back in time. Matt Henry has returned to New Zealand for the birth of his second child. (AFP)

Henry is an important player in the Kiwi scheme of things. He has played all seven matches so far in the T20 World Cup, and though he has taken only 7 wickets, he has been fairly economical at 7.6. Having played 41 T20Is in all, he brings in a lot of experience. However, in case he is unavailable for the semifinal, New Zealand are prepared.

New Zealand coach Rob Walter is not rattled at all by the possibility of Henry's absence, acknowledging at the same time that it's something no one has control upon. "Matt's home - safe and sound. We're dealing with nature - so we're first and foremost just hoping that everything goes off smoothly with the birth of his child and that he's able to celebrate that with his family," Espncricinfo quoted him as saying.

"If everything works out according to plan and stars align, he should be back the day before the semi-finals. So, yeah, that's what we're hoping for. But obviously, we've got all contingencies covered if it doesn't happen like that," he added.

New Zealand spoilt for choice though! It's understood that in the absence of Henry, the Kiwis are likely to bring in Jacob Duffy who has been out of favour during the Sri Lanka leg of their campaign, due to the spin-friendly conditions there. They can also try out seasoned allrounder Jimmy Neesham or even Kyle Jamieson. Walter hasn't ruled out the possibility of Duffy returning to the playing XI on Wednesday, of course if Henry can't make it back in time.

"I mean, Jacob Duffy's been the one that missed out. He's been incredible for us over the last 18 months. So, it's tough enough leaving him out of the team, really. If it does work out that unfortunately Matt can't make it back, then absolutely [Duffy's possibility of playing]. [They have] very capable people sitting on the bench, Kyle Jamieson [for example]. So, we've got those bases covered, no doubt," he said.