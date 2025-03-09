New Zealand net bowler exposes glaring weakness, spills secret strategy ahead of Champions Trophy Final vs India

Team India are one step closer to winning the Champions Trophy 2025 title, and are set to face New Zealand in the final, in Dubai on Sunday. Ahead of the highly anticipated clash, net bowler Shashwat Tiwari exposed a glaring weakness in the New Zealand batting setup, which could be a huge advantage for India. (IND vs NZ Live Score, Champions Trophy Final) New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell walks back to the pavilion after losing his wicket during their Group A fixture vs India.(REUTERS)

Tiwari bowled to New Zealand batters during the nets session, and also ended up spilling details about their strategy. He revealed that the Kiwis were trying to work on their technique against left-arm spinners, and were struggling.

Net bowlers spill NZ weakness

“Today, I fortunately got to bowl. Well, at one point in time, he asked me to bowl from 18 yards just to prepare for Ravindra Jadeja. It is because of the kind of pace he has; he was expecting that kind of speed. We bowled from that point, and we did it nicely. But when he realised the ball was coming too quickly, he asked me to bowl from 22 yards,” he said, while in conversation with ANI.

“They are preparing for left-armers. I won't say they are struggling. Of course, our Indian team has top-class spinners, but I don't think they will be able to cope with them,” he added.

India are expected to go with four spinners, in the guise of Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy. Chakaravarthy in particular is in sizzling form, and featured in the semi-finals vs Australia. The KKR spinner ended up returning with figures of 2/49 in 10 overs.

India faced New Zealand in the group stage, and ended up winning the match by 44 runs. Defending a target of 250 runs, Rohit and Co. decimated New Zealand for 205 in 45.3 overs. The match also saw Chakaravarthy take a fifer, and Kuldeep bag two wickets.

Initially, a half-century by Shreyas Iyer (79) saw India post 249/5 in 50 overs. For New Zealand’s bowling department, Matt Henry bagged a five-wicket haul.