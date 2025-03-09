Menu Explore
Rohit Sharma to have retirement chat with Ajit Agarkar after Champions Trophy final; no update on Virat Kohli

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 09, 2025 10:21 AM IST

Reportedly, the BCCI and chairman of selectors (Ajit Agarkar) are set to have a discussion with Rohit Sharma about his future after the Champions Trophy Final.

After leading India to T20 World Cup glory last year, Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from the format, and was joined by veterans Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja, who made the same decision. According to a PTI report, the MI opener is expected to make a decision on his ODI future after the upcoming India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 final. (IND vs NZ Live Score, Champions Trophy Final)

India's Virat Kohli (R) along with his captain Rohit Sharma during a match.(AFP)
India's Virat Kohli (R) along with his captain Rohit Sharma during a match.(AFP)

Reportedly, the BCCI and chairman of selectors (Ajit Agarkar) are set to have a discussion with Rohit about his future after the final.

Also Read: Team India, BCCI accused in ICC's Champions Trophy row in ex-PAK pacer's savage dig: 'Some teams win by scheduling'

Shubman Gill on Rohit Sharma's ODI retirement

Ahead of the final, even Shubman Gill was asked about Rohit’s ODI future during the pre-match press conference. Shubman said, “No discussion in the dressing room or with me--even Rohit bhai would be thinking about the Champions Trophy final, like all of us. So, nothing like that now.”

Widely regarded as one of the greatest openers in cricket history, Rohit’s career boasts several records. He has the record for the most double centuries in ODI cricket (3), most centuries at Cricket World Cups (7) and joint-most tons in T20Is (5). He is also the first player to bag five T20I tons and also has the record for bagging the fastest T20I century in 35 balls.

The 37-year-old has the world record for the highest individual score (264) in an ODI match, and is also the only cricketer to register three double tons in ODIs and also has the record for most hundreds in a single Cricket World Cup. He is also the only player to win 50 matches as captain in T20Is and is the first and only skipper to lead a team in all ICC tournament finals. He will be hoping to post a big knock in the final vs New Zealand.

Meanwhile on Sunday, all eyes will also be on Kohli who needs 55 more runs to become the second-highest run-scorer in ODI history. In the 2023 World Cup semis vs New Zealand, he went past Sachin Tendulkar’s tally of 49 ODI tons.

ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with India vs New Zealand Live Score.
Follow Us On