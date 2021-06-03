New Zealand opener breaks Sourav Ganguly's 25-year-old record

The sight of a 23-year-old Sourav Ganguly driving Dominic Cork through covers to bring up his maiden Test century will go down as one of the most iconic moments of Indian cricket. During India's 1996 tour of England, Ganguly became the 10th Indian batsmen to notch up a century on Test debut, but what the effort even more special is that the hundred came at the Mecca of cricket, the Lord's Cricket Ground.

For 25 years, Ganguly's 131 stood out as the highest score by a Test debutant at Lord's, before New Zealand opener Devon Conway overtook the former India captain on Wednesday. During the first Test match between New Zealand and England, making his debut, 29-year-old Conway scored a century on debut and smashes his way into the history books with an unbeaten 136 off 240 balls.

Incidentally, Conway and Ganguly also share a birthday of July 8. On Wednesday, Convey became the 12th player from New Zealand to register a Test century on debut, joining his captain Kane Williamson in the list. Conway's 136* is also the fourth highest score by a New Zealand debutant, behind Matthew Sinclair's 214, Hamish Rutherford's 171 and James Neesham's 137 not out, and the 29-year-old has a great chance to go third on the list when he resumes on Thursday.

"It was a pretty surreal moment, I couldn't have dreamed for a better start to my Test career," Conway said after stumps on Day 1.

"It took maybe three or four overs to face my first ball, but I was pretty grateful for that. It gave me an opportunity to have look at the bowling from the non-striker's end. I've never faced Broady and Anderson [before], so it gave me a chance to see how it was going off the wicket and get some clues from Tommy Latham. The communication was good and clear, so it gave me a chance before that first ball."