'You have just this one opportunity': Former India quick highlights one area of problem for Kohli's team in England

Team India's jumbo tour of England began with their departure on June 2. The Virat Kohli-led side will square off against Kane Williamson's New Zealand in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, beginning on June 18 in Southampton. They will then, after a six-week gap, lock horns with England in a five-match Test series. Long story short, they have their task cut out and the road ahead is challenging.

India will go into the final on the back of no match time as opposed to New Zealand, who would have played two Tests against England prior to the summit clash. Thus, the Indian team will have to quickly adapt to the conditions. Former India bowler Ajit Agarkar, while speaking on the same, said that the batsmen will find it more difficult to adapt to the conditions than the bowlers.

"I can be a bit biased and say that it would be for the bowlers. But actually, I think the batsmen will find it more difficult to adapt to the conditions because you have just this one opportunity," Agarkar said during a discussion on the Cricket Connected Show on Star Sports.

India will play a few intra-squad games in the build-up to the marquee clash. Agarkar maintained that it will be important for the bowlers to make a comeback later on if they don't shine in the initial spells.

"The bowlers get the chance to come back into the game. Your one spell may not have been good but there is a chance to get back into the rhythm. The more you bowl, the rhythm keeps improving. You get to know the conditions, the length, and line to bowl, you come to know how much the ball is swinging or seaming and you get the chance to adjust according to that," added Ajit Agarkar.

The Indian squad is back to its full strength with numerous senior players returning from injuries, thus adding to the excitement of the six Tests scheduled.