New Zealand pacer Hamish Bennett to retire at the end of this season

New Zealand fast bowler Hamish Bennett announced on Tuesday that the ongoing season will be his last as a professional cricketer, calling time on a 17-year-long career. Bennett, who made his debut against India in 2010, picked up 43 wickets in 19 ODIs and 11 T20I matches, making his last appearance in New Zealand's T20 series in Bangladesh in September. He had played is only Test against India in 2010.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I’ve been so fortunate to work and play alongside so many great players, captains and coaches and I’d like to thank every one of them for their support over the years.

“Men’s and women’s cricket in New Zealand is in an exciting place, so I’m looking forward to putting the feet up and watching the game grow from the sidelines.

“It’s been an honour to represent my family and my country for New Zealand and those memories and experiences will be ones that I cherish and tell stories about for the rest of my life," Bennett said.

Bennett, who currently plays for Wellington in New Zealand's domestic cricket, had made his first-class debut for Canterbury in 2005.

“When I started out as a young kid bowling in the nets in Timaru, I never dreamed I would have gone on to enjoy the career that I’ve had,” Bennett said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“From Old Boys Timaru Cricket Club who got me involved in cricket at the start, Timaru Boys’ High School, South Canterbury Cricket, Canterbury Cricket, Cricket Wellington, and New Zealand Cricket, as well as all the other great clubs I’ve played for down the years, they’ve all played a role in helping me achieve my cricket dream," he said.