cricket

New Zealand topple India to climb to top spot in ICC Test Rankings

New Zealand on Sunday toppled India to become the number one ranked Test team in the world.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 13, 2021 07:11 PM IST
New Zealand's Tom Latham, left, holds the winners trophy as he stands with teammate Kane Williamson.(AP)

New Zealand Cricket team on Sunday toppled India to climb to the top spot in ICC Test Rankings. The Kiwis achieved the feat after picking up a mammoth eight-wicket win over the hosts England in their 2nd Test to win the two-match Test series 1-0. With the win, New Zealand reached the top spot with 123 points, while India slipped to the 2nd spot with 121 points.

Australia retained their third position in the list with 108 points, while England slipped to the fourth spot in the list with 107 points.

Also read: Vinoo Mankad named in ICC's 10-players Hall of fame list ahead of WTC final

The change in rankings can change back to India taking the top spot when the two teams meet in the all-important World Test Championship final starting from June 18th in Southampton.

How NZ picked the win

Neil Wagner and Matt Henry took three wickets each as England was bundled out for 122 in the second innings, and in the end, New Zealand won the second Test on Day Four comfortably by eight wickets here at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Sunday.

For New Zealand, Tom Latham and Ross Taylor remained unbeaten on 23 and 0 respectively as the side registered a comprehensive win over the hosts. In the second Test, New Zealand made six changes, but every player that came in gave a spirited performance.

With this win, New Zealand won the two-match series 1-0 and now the side would enter the finals of the World Test Championship (WTC) confidently.

Chasing just 38 runs to win the match and series, New Zealand did not get off to an ideal start as Devon Conway (3) was sent back to the pavilion by Stuart Broad in just the second over of the innings. Will Young (8) was also dismissed by Olly Stone, but in the end, Latham and Taylor guided Kiwis to an eight-wicket win.

(With inputs from ANI)

Topics
world test championship
