New Zealand vs Afghanistan Live Score, World Cup 2023: AFG eye another upset in spin friendly Chepauk

Oct 18, 2023 11:01 AM IST
New Zealand vs Afghanistan Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: Follow the Live Updates of NZ vs AFG encounter in Chennai.

New Zealand vs Afghanistan Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: After stunning defending champions England by 69 runs, Afghanistan will look to make two wins in a row when they meet New Zealand in spin friendly Chepauk on Wednesday. New Zealand, on the other hand, head into the contest on the back of a dominating win over Bangladesh, and will look to maintain their 100 percent record. A win against Afghanistan will help New Zealand climb to the pole position, which is currently occupied by India.

If we look at both the sides, New Zealand could appear as favourites but Afghanistan's spin bowling strength will give them an edge at Chepauk. The spin trio of Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Mohammad Nabi will hold the key and they will hope for another strong performance by Rahmanullah Gurbaz at the top.

If we look at the New Zealand unit, all-rounders Rachin Ravindra and Mitchell Santner will hold key for the Black Caps. Kane Williamson won't be taking part in the match after a fracture on his left thumb and Tom Latham will once again be leading the unit.

-New Zealand have won three matches in a row

-Afghanistan stunned England by 69 runs in previous match

-Kane Williamson won't play due to a fracture on left thumb

New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham(w/c), Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Will Young, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham, Tim Southee

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil(w), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Najibullah Zadran, Abdul Rahman, Riaz Hassan, Noor Ahmad

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 18, 2023 11:01 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Afghanistan Live Score: How have Afghanistan fared so far

    1st match: Afghanistan vs Bangladesh (lost by six wickets)

    2nd match: Afghanistan vs India (lost by eight wickets)

    3rd match: Afghanistan vs England (won by 69 runs)

  • Oct 18, 2023 10:54 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Afghanistan Live Score: How have New Zealand fared so far

    1st match: England vs New Zealand (won by 9 wickets)

    2nd match: New Zealand vs Netherlands (won by 99 runs)

    3rd match: Bangladesh vs New Zealand (won by 8 wickets)

  • Oct 18, 2023 10:46 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Afghanistan Live Score: Hello and welcome!

    New Zealand vs Afghanistan Live Score: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the World Cup match between New Zealand and Afghanistan, which is being played in Chennai. The match starts at 2:00 pm and the toss for the same will take place at 1:30 pm. Stay tuned for all the updates on the match!

Updated on Oct 18, 2023 11:01 AM IST

HT Sports Desk

