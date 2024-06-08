New Zealand vs Afghanistan Live Score: Match 14 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024 to start at 05:00 AM
New Zealand vs Afghanistan Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 14 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024. Match will start on 08 Jun 2024 at 05:00 AM
Venue : Guyana National Stadium, Guyana
New Zealand squad -
Kane Williamson, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Trent Boult
Afghanistan squad -
Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Ishaq, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nangeyalia Kharote, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Rashid Khan...Read More
Welcome to the live coverage of Match 14 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024
New Zealand vs Afghanistan Match Details
Match 14 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024 between New Zealand and Afghanistan to be held at Guyana National Stadium, Guyana at 05:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.