Live Updates: New Zealand vs Australia, 3rd T20I, Wellington

Hello and welcome to the third T20I between New Zealand and Australia that is being played at Wellington's Westpac Stadium. With New Zealand ahead 2-0, Australia need to win this one in order to stay alive in the tournament. For Australia, Riley Meredith makes his debut, replacing Daniel Sams. New Zealand will be without Mitchell Santner after the left-arm spinner woke up to a 'head-cold' and is isolating himself.

NZ have won the toss and opted to field.

Australia (Playing XI): Matthew Wade(w), Aaron Finch(c), Josh Philippe, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Riley Meredith

New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert(w), Kane Williamson(c), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mark Chapman, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON