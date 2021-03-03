Live Updates: New Zealand vs Australia, 3rd T20I, Wellington
- Check out live score and updates from the third T20I between New Zealand and Australia in Wellington
Hello and welcome to the third T20I between New Zealand and Australia that is being played at Wellington's Westpac Stadium. With New Zealand ahead 2-0, Australia need to win this one in order to stay alive in the tournament. For Australia, Riley Meredith makes his debut, replacing Daniel Sams. New Zealand will be without Mitchell Santner after the left-arm spinner woke up to a 'head-cold' and is isolating himself.
NZ have won the toss and opted to field.
Australia (Playing XI): Matthew Wade(w), Aaron Finch(c), Josh Philippe, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Riley Meredith
New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert(w), Kane Williamson(c), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mark Chapman, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No one said anything about pitch when we lost in NZ inside three days: Kohli
- India vs England: Virat Kohli cited the example of India's tour of New Zealand in early 2020, where they were blanked 0-2, with both Tests finishing inside three days, mentioning that all people could talk about back then was the performance by the batsmen and not the pitch.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India predicted XI 4th Test: Bumrah's replacement biggest headache for Kohli
- India vs England: Pacer Jasprit Bumrah will not play the fourth Test against England due to personal reasons forcing Virat Kohli to make a forced change in Ahmedabad. Here is India's predicted XI for the fourth Test match against England.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Live Updates: New Zealand vs Australia, 3rd T20I, Wellington
- Check out live score and updates from the third T20I between New Zealand and Australia in Wellington
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mitchell Santner in isolation after head cold, Milne joins as cover
- Santner has been ruled out of Wednesday's clash after "waking up this morning with a head-cold".
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Assumed I'd have gone at base price': Aus all-rounder surprised at IPL purchase
- Punjab Kings will be the Australia all-rounder's fifth IPL team after KKR, DC, SRH and RCB.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He said that right to my face': Manjrekar claims Boycott denied him MOM award
- Sanjay Manjrekar has revealed an incident from way back in the year 1990 when the legendary Geoffrey Boycott denied him a Man-of-the-Match award in an ODI against England.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL GC to take final call on venues: BCCI official
- BCCI would be seeking assurance from the state governments before letting them host IPL matches this year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'In IPL, he's the main batsman': Laxman hails 'exceptional Indian T20 batsman'
- VVS Laxman is excited at the prospect of the batsman getting to play his maiden game for India.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'It put me back a bit': Warner admits rushing back for India Tests was a mistake
- Warner struggled to sprint on the field like his usual self and appeared in discomfort while batting, scoring 5, 13, 1 and 48.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahane sees another turning track for 4th England Test
- Rahane said the pitch for the fourth Test starting in Ahmedabad on Thursday would be similar to the one used in the previous Test.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Was Harbhajan tougher to face or Ashwin? Former England batsman answers
- India vs England: Hence, when it comes to comparing the two, Bell, one of England's finest players of spin, is aware of the traits that made both Ashwin and Harbhajan stand out.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 could spike Mumbai’s IPL-14 chances
- Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Kolkata have been earmarked as the five venues.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When we tour abroad, no one speaks about how seaming the wickets are: Rahane
- India vs England: India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has asserted that India have never complained about the wickets when they have toured abroad.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Why should I praise Ashwin and Axar if Root is taking 5/8: Inzamam
- India vs England: The latest to weigh in on the pitch debate is former Pakistan captain Inzamam-Ul-Haq, who has blatantly expressed that such a wicket is not good for the health of Test cricket.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
England's Crawley expects 'very similar pitch' but 'slightly easier to bat on'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox