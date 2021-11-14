New Zealand Vs Australia Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Final: Kane Williamson's NZ play Aaron Finch's AUS

New Zealand Vs Australia Live Score: In the end, this one game is all that matters. New Zealand take on Australia in T20 World Cup 2021 Final in Dubai for their maiden title. In fact, and irrespective of the result, we will have a new champion today. This is Australia's second final (after 2010), while the Black Caps are playing their first final in T20 WC history. After 44 matches and 27 days of top-notch cricket, the tournament will end with this mouth-watering NZ vs AUS final. Both teams share a long rivalry and without a shred of a doubt, the neighbouring countries will no stone unturned in getting off the mark. The stage is set. Hope you are ready because this is unmissable.