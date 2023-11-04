New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: Jaded NZ face PAK in Bengaluru as semifinal race intensifies
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: With the race to top-four getting more and more intense with every passing day, fourth-placed New Zealand take on Pakistan, who are sixth, in ODI 35 of the ongoing 2023 World Cup in Bengaluru on Saturday. New Zealand have four wins and three defeats, the latest being a massive 190-run loss against South Africa, which has put their serious doubts over their capabilities. On the other hand, Pakistan revived their campaign with a much-needed seven-wicket victory against already-eliminated Bangladesh. The result saw Pakistan take their points tally to six.
A defeat against New Zealand will put an end to Pakistan's semifinal hopes in India. Meanwhile, a win will see them maintain their chances of making it to the knockouts, but they will need to win their other match too and hope other results go in their favour.
A lot of focus could be on Kyle Jamieson, who has been roped in to replace the injured Matt Henry. Jamieson has already spent some time in India with the squad as training cover and he arrived in Bengaluru on Thursday, practicing on the eve of the contest. Although, he could have to wait for a match though as Lockie Ferguson has pulled up fit, and seems set to walk back into the playing XI. Captain Kane Williamson also had a long session in the nets and is expected to return to the playing XI, in which case we could see Will Young go to the bench.
For Pakistan, leggie Abrar Ahmed was seen in the nets as focus remains on Shadab Khan, who suffered his third concussion in 14 months. He could be seen doing some light drills. Pakistan hasn't come to an official decision yet. Speaking ahead of the match, Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur said, "Shadab [Khan] went through a preliminary test today, which you've got to do as per medical protocol. He came through that OK, but we're in no position yet to make a decision on him. Concussion is a really important injury, and we've got to be 100% sure before we make a decision. No decision has been made on him at the minute."
It will be interesting to see Pakistan captain Babar Azam's performance against New Zealand. His last five ODI scores against them are 49, 65, 54, 107 and 1, which makes him a threat. But his middle-over numbers aren't inspiring in this World Cup. He has been striking at only 79.24 in the 11-40th over period and we could see New Zealand using that to their advantage.
Key takeaways as New Zealand take on Pakistan in Bengaluru-
-Kyle Jamieson joins the New Zealand squad as replacement for Matt Henry, who has been injured.
-In ODI World Cup history, both sides have faced each other in nine games, with Pakistan winning seven matches and New Zealand coming out on top on two occasions.
Daryl Mitchell on the Black Caps way!
Speaking ahead of the match, New Zealand star Daryl Mitchell said, "Look, we're a small country, down at the bottom of the earth, and for us it's fighting for every ball, chasing every ball to the boundary, and doing the little things that we can control. The big stuff will look after itself if we're clear on our roles, very detailed with how we go about our business... We're just very proud to represent our country and get stuck in the World Cup and you'll see that by the passion and the way the guys throw themselves around out in the field."
Shadab Khan's availability?
Speaking ahead of the match, Pakistan head oach Mickey Arthur gave an update. He said, "Shadab went through a preliminary test today, which you've got to do as per medical protocol. He came through that OK, but we're in no position yet to make a decision on him. Concussion is a really important injury, and we've got to be 100% sure before we make a decision. No decision has been made on him at the minute."
Head-to-head
In ODIs, both sides have faced each other in 115 matches with New Zealand winning 51 matches and Pakistan coming out on top on 60 occasions. 3 matches have ended without a result and one game has been tied. In ODI World Cup history, they have faced each other in nine matches, with Pakistan leading 7-2.
Squads
NZ- Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, James Neesham, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Mark Chapman, Lockie Ferguson
PAK- Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali
Hello and welcome everyone!
