NZ vs SA 3rd T20I LIVE Score: New Zealand and South Africa battle for series lead in high-stakes Auckland clash

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NZ vs SA 3rd T20I LIVE Score: New Zealand take on South Africa in the third match of the series.

NZ vs SA 3rd T20I LIVE Score: New Zealand and South Africa head into the third T20I with the series finely balanced and the margin for error already shrinking. After two sharply contrasting matches, today's contest at Eden Park in Auckland feels like the first real pressure point of this five-match battle. The hosts were blown away in the opener, then hit back hard in Hamilton, and now both sides have a chance to seize momentum before the series enters its decisive stretch. South Africa struck first in Mount Maunganui, bowling New Zealand out for 91 and chasing the target down with seven wickets and 20 balls to spare. That result gave the visitors early control and underlined how dangerous they can be when their seamers get movement, and their middle order is not forced into panic mode. But New Zealand's response in the second T20I was emphatic. Devon Conway anchored the innings with a half-century before the bowlers tore through South Africa's batting, sealing a commanding 68-run win at Seddon Park to level the series at 1-1. Thus, the stage is set for a fascinating third act. New Zealand will take confidence from the authority of that comeback and from the familiarity of home conditions, while South Africa will know they have already shown they can rattle this line-up badly when they strike early. Eden Park, with its reputation for quick scoring and momentum swings, only adds to the intrigue. This is now a context in which a New Zealand side is trying to turn recovery into control, while a South African unit seeks to prove the Hamilton defeat was only a temporary stumble. ...Read More

South Africa struck first in Mount Maunganui, bowling New Zealand out for 91 and chasing the target down with seven wickets and 20 balls to spare. That result gave the visitors early control and underlined how dangerous they can be when their seamers get movement, and their middle order is not forced into panic mode. But New Zealand's response in the second T20I was emphatic. Devon Conway anchored the innings with a half-century before the bowlers tore through South Africa's batting, sealing a commanding 68-run win at Seddon Park to level the series at 1-1. Thus, the stage is set for a fascinating third act. New Zealand will take confidence from the authority of that comeback and from the familiarity of home conditions, while South Africa will know they have already shown they can rattle this line-up badly when they strike early. Eden Park, with its reputation for quick scoring and momentum swings, only adds to the intrigue. This is now a context in which a New Zealand side is trying to turn recovery into control, while a South African unit seeks to prove the Hamilton defeat was only a temporary stumble.