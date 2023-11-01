New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: Kiwis' bowling power up against Proteas' batting fire
- New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: Follow live score and updates of NZ vs SA from the 2023 World Cup here.
New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand and South Africa have emerged as two of the most dangerous teams in this World Cup and a victory today would make either side feel much better about cementing their spot in the top four. Apart from the unexpected hiccup against Netherlands, South Africa have been a dominant force and have the best net run-rate (NRR) among the ten nations. Their batting lineup has been on overdrive with Quinton de Kock often converting his starts to centuries at the top of the order and Heinrich Klaasen leading the way in providing them with frankly ludicrous finishing touches. South Africa's bowling has been impressive as well, with Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen leading the way.
New Zealand had a perfect start to the tournament but a growing number of niggles have played a factor in them sinking to consecutive defeats against India and Australia. , on the other hand, despite producing a solid effort endured a tough five-run defeat in their previous clash against Australia. This was their second defeat on the trot and New Zealand will hope to return to winning ways and not keep things for the end moment. While they were blown out of the park by India, the match against Australia was anything but a one-sided affair. Australia set a target of a mammoth 389 and New Zealand came within five runs of it.
It means that despite the two consecutive defeats, it hasn't exactly been doom and gloom for New Zealand yet. Like South Africa, they have a lot of positives in their batting lineup led by the young Rachin Ravindra. Their bowling has been the factor that won them matches though, with Matt Henry and Trent Boult proving to be as efficient as ever, despite the latter arguably not having the greatest of tournaments compared to his high standards.
- Wed, 01 Nov 2023 11:43 AM
New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score, NZ vs SA World Cup 2023: Head-to-head records
New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score, NZ vs SA World Cup 2023: New Zealand were among the few teams that South Africa had played Test cricket against before they were banned in 1969. But as is the case with all teams, the first time New Zealand met South Africa in ODIs was at the 1992 World Cup. New Zealand won that match by seven wickets. The two nations have met 71 times in the 50-over format, out of which New Zealand have won 25 times, while South Africa have won 41 times.
- Wed, 01 Nov 2023 11:28 AM
New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score, NZ vs SA World Cup 2023: New Zealand thus far...
New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score, NZ vs SA World Cup 2023: New Zealand started off by taking sweet, sweet revenge against England for the 2019 World Cup final, beating the defending champions by nine wickets with nearly 13 overs to spare in Ahmedabad. They then beat the Netherlands by 99 runs in Hyderabad and then Bangladesh by eight wickets in Chennai. The Kiwis made four wins in four by beating Afghanistan by 149 runs in Chennai. This has turned out to be their last victory of the tournament thus far, with New Zealand falling to a four-wicket loss against the clinical India in Dharamsala and then a five-run loss to Australia at the same venue.
- Wed, 01 Nov 2023 11:19 AM
New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score, NZ vs SA World Cup 2023: South Africa thus far…
New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score, NZ vs SA World Cup 2023: South Africa started by shattering a plethora of batting records in their 102-run win over Sri Lanka in Delhi. They then wiped off Australia by 134 runs in Lucknow after which came the 38-run loss to the Netherlands that sent shockwaves accross the tournament. But they went back to their team-shattering ways by pulverising England in their next match, winning it by 229 runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. South Africa then beat Bangladesh by 149 runs and then won the first thriller of this World Cup against Pakistan by one wicket in Chennai.
- Wed, 01 Nov 2023 11:10 AM
New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score, NZ vs SA World Cup 2023: New Zealand full squad
New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score, NZ vs SA World Cup 2023: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Mark Chapman
- Wed, 01 Nov 2023 11:00 AM
New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score, NZ vs SA World Cup 2023: South Africa full squad
New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score, NZ vs SA World Cup 2023: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reeza Hendricks, Kagiso Rabada, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams
- Wed, 01 Nov 2023 10:51 AM
New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score, NZ vs SA World Cup 2023: Hello and welcome!
New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score, NZ vs SA World Cup 2023: These two sides have played some absolute humdingers in recent World Cups and there is no reason to believe that today won't be any different. New Zealand's silky-smooth start has come accross a couple of wrinkles with their back to back losses to India and Australia. South Africa's wrinkle came early in the form of the shock loss to the Netherlands but they have been imperious either side of that defeat. A victory today would take them at least temporarily level on points with India and to the top of the table. A victory for New Zealand, meanwhile, will make them feel much better about themselves, especially with there now being two teams on six points at fifth and sixth in Pakistan and Afghanistan respectively.