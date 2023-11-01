New Zealand vs South Africa, World Cup 2023: Who will win? What does NZ vs SA head-to-head record and form guide say?

New Zealand vs South Africa: After a one-sided affair between Pakistan and Bangladesh, which the former won by seven wickets at Eden Garden's, fans will be up for a treat as South Africa and New Zealand, both second and third-placed side, meet at the ODI World Cup in Pune. Both the teams have been in breathtaking form and given by what we've seen so far in the tournament, there will be no shortage of runs.

New Zealand vs South Africa, World Cup 2023 Match 32: NZ vs SA head-to-head record and form guide(AFP)

Apart from the unexpected hiccup against Netherlands, South Africa have been a dominant force and have the best net run-rate (NRR) among the ten nations. New Zealand, on the other hand, despite producing a solid effort endured a tough five-run defeat in their previous clash against Australia. This was their second defeat on the trot and New Zealand will hope to return to winning ways and not keep things for the end moment.

Here are the key stats from the match:

New Zealand vs South Africa: Head-to-Head in ODIs

The two nations have met 71 times in the 50-over format, out of which New Zealand have won 25 times, while South Africa have won 41 times.

Five contests have produced no results.

New Zealand vs South Africa: Head-to-Head in ODI World Cup

The two sides have met eight times in the showpiece event, with New Zealand holding the edge at the big event. New Zealand have won six times out of the eight, while South Africa have won remaining two.

New Zealand vs South Africa: Last five meetings

New Zealand have won thrice in the last five meetings, while South Africa have emerged victorious two times.

New Zealand vs South Africa: Form guide (Last five completed ODIs, most recent first)

New Zealand: LLWWW

South Africa: WWWLW

New Zealand vs South Africa: Do you know?

South Africa have hit the most sixes and fours, and have the most hundreds (six) in the tournament.

