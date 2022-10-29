New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Williamson and Co. start as favourites against Asia Cup winners
- New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Follow Live Score and updates of match No.27 (Super 12 Group 1) of the ICC World T20 2022 between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at Sydney Cricket Ground.
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2022 live score: Kane Williamson-led New Zealand are hoping to strengthen their bid for the semi-finals as the high-flying Black Caps are up against Asia Cup winners Sri Lanka in match No.27 (Super 12 Group 1) of the ICC World T20 2022 on Saturday. With Australia's notorious weather expected to play a pivotal role in the Super 12 stage of the showpiece event, New Zealand and Sri Lanka are all set to battle for crucial two points at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).
Williamson-led New Zealand had announced their arrival by hammering World Cup hosts Australia in their Super 12 opener at the SCG. Sri Lanka on the other hand suffered a 7-wicket defeat at hands of defending world champions Australia in Perth. Tipped as the outright favourites in the upcoming encounter, New Zealand can take a 5-point lead at the top with a win over the Islanders in Sydney.
Follow all the updates here:
Sat, 29 Oct 2022 12:36 PM
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live: Rain check
Friday was sodden and depressing in Melbourne. This is Sydney, though, and there absolutely no rains on the radar.
Sat, 29 Oct 2022 12:32 PM
NZ vs SL T20 World Cup live score: A crunch clash
Both New Zealand and Sri Lanka have won a match each thus far. But while NEw Zealand could not win a second because of their match against Afghanistan being washed out, Sri Lanka lost their second game. The Kiwis thus have a one point lead over their opponents for the day.
Sat, 29 Oct 2022 12:20 PM
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka LIVE updates, T20 WC 2022: Binura Fernando ruled out of World Cup
Binura Fernando, who was earlier roped in as an injury replacement by Sri Lanka, has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup. Fernando is out of the World Cup after sustaining a hamstring injury during Sri Lanka's match against Australia. Asitha Fernando has replaced Fernando in the Sri Lankan squad.
Sat, 29 Oct 2022 12:11 PM
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2022 live score: A quick look at the two squads:
Sri Lanka squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Ashen Bandara, Pramod Madushan, Kasun Rajitha, Jeffrey Vandersay.
New Zealand squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill.
Sat, 29 Oct 2022 12:07 PM
Hello and welcome!
Welcome to our live coverage of match No.27 (Super 12 Group 1) of the ICC World T20 2022 between New Zealand and Sri Lanka from the famous Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).