New Zealand's Chad Bowes breaks world record, beats Travis Head, Jagadeesan to smash fastest List A double century

New Zealand opener Chad Bowes sent scorers and cricket statisticians into overdrive by smashing the fastest double century in men's List A cricket on Wednesday. Bowes reached his double century off 103 balls while opening the batting for Canterbury against Otago in the Ford Trophy, New Zealand's domestic one-dayers. Bowes, who was eventually dismissed for 205 off 110 deliveries, broke the record jointly held by Australia batter Travis Head and Indian wicketkeeper-batter N Jagadeesan. Both Head and Jagadeesan and had reached their respective double centuries off 114 balls. Head achieved the feat for South Australia against Queensland in the 2021-22 Marsh Cup, while Tamil Nadu's Jagadeesan did it during his record-breaking 277 against Arunachal Pradesh in the 2022 Vijay Hazare Trophy. Chad Bowes breaks world record for fastest List A double century

Bowes said it might take a while to sink in. "It might sink in over the next day or two, but obviously a great day here at Hagley and a good occasion to do something special," he said after his innings. "These things happen naturally, organically. You don't plan for it or try to do it, so I'm glad it was my day. Probably not [hit the ball] consistently that well, so it was nice to get most of them out of the middle and hit it around the park. It started off really nicely so I just kept going and it was working so I didn't try to rein it in too much and just kept the foot on the gas."

Fastest List A double centuries

Chad Bowes single-handedly destroys Otago

What made the occasion even more special was the fact that it was Bowes' 100th List A match. The right-hander showcased an impressive strokeplay, hitting 27 fours and seven sixes to help Canterbury reach 343 for 9 after being set to bat first at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

The 32-year-old started strong and maintained his aggressive approach, even after losing his opening partner, Henry Nicholls, who was dismissed for a duck just five balls in. Bowes reached his half-century in a rapid 26 balls and celebrated his century in just 53 deliveries.

He needed another 50 balls to secure his double century before being dismissed LBW by Matthew Bacon in the 39th over, who finished with five wickets.

Only two other players from Canterbury's top seven managed to score in double figures, with captain Cole McConchie contributing a 27 off 40 balls as the second-highest score. However, No. 8 Zakary Foulkes provided a vital late surge, scoring 49 runs off 46 balls, bringing them close to the 350 mark.

On the bowling end, Canterbury bowled out Otago for just 103, achieving a massive 240-run victory.

This performance marked Bowes' personal best in List A cricket, significantly surpassing his previous highest score of 126.