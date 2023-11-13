Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'Next he will say technology helps Jadeja, Kuldeep…': Shastri lashes out at Raza for allegations on India's WC campaign

ByHT Sports Desk
Nov 13, 2023 04:06 PM IST

Ravi Shastri lashed out at Hasan Raza for his allegations on India's 2023 World Cup campaign.

During the ongoing 2023 Cricket World Cup, controversy arose when former Pakistan player Hasan Raza made some bombshell allegations against Team India. Raza alleged that Indian pacers were getting special treatment and were receiving different cricket balls either by ICC or BCCI. He further went on to allege that these balls were made in such a way that they would help the bowler achieve swing and seam, even on pitches which batting is more favourable.

Ravi Shastri lashed out at Hasan Raza.(Getty Images)

Raza's staggering allegations came after Rohit Sharma and Co. defeated Sri Lanka by 302 runs in Mumbai. Indian pacers Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj were in fiery form, with the former taking a fifer, and also becoming his country's all-time highest wicket taker in ODI World Cup history, 47 dismissals in 14 games. Raza also accused India of manipulating the DRS technology.

Raza's allegations haven't been received well by members of the cricket fraternity, and was criticised by Pakistan legend Wasim Akram. Meanwhile, former India head coach Ravi Shastri also lashed out at Raza, on the Club Prairie Fire Podcast with Adam Gilchrist and Michael Vaughan.

"Good job. Good job he is there. Let him stay there. What is talking is a whole load of cock and bull. Next he will come and say when Jadeja bowls it goes at certain revolutions and when Kuldeep comes on the other side, there's another piece of technology on the other side of the ball that makes the ball go the other way. It's all crap," said Shastri.

Team India are the only unbeaten team in this tournament currently, having won all nine of their league fixtures. In their semi-final clash, they face New Zealand in Mumbai on Wednesday. Both sides took on each other in the 2019 semi-final where Kane Williamson and Co. came out on top. New Zealand eventually lost to England in the finals. India finished on top of the table with 18 points from nine games. Meanwhile, New Zealand came fourth with 14 points (seven wins and two defeats). South Africa (second) take on Australia (third) in the other semi-final clash.

