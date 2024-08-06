Nigeria Under-19 vs Ghana Under-19 Live Score: Match 10 of ICC U19 Men’s Africa Division 2 Qualifier, 2024 to start at 12:00 PM
Nigeria Under-19 vs Ghana Under-19 Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 10 of ICC U19 Men’s Africa Division 2 Qualifier, 2024. Match will start on 06 Aug 2024 at 12:00 PM
Venue : University of Dar es Salaam Ground, Dar-es-Salaam
Nigeria Under-19 squad -
Favour Pius, Gafar Kareem, Hossana Omokhobio, Femi Oresenwo, Joseph Onoshagbe, Kenneth Boniface, Progress Osagie, Ali Rahmon, Abdullahi Abdulganiyu, Abdullahi Ismail, Emmanuel Oladejo, Okasha Isiyaku, Peculiar Egamasi, Wareez Azeez
Ghana Under-19 squad -
David Asewo, Derrick Ateak, Prince Julla, Bernard Neequaye, Elisha Frimpong, Jeremiah Mensah, Aariz Sood, Emmanuel Appiah, Ashim Popolampo, Bernard Addo, Danzibel Darko, David Ateak, Lee Nyarko, Prince Adotei...Read More
Nigeria Under-19 vs Ghana Under-19 Match Details
Match 10 of ICC U19 Men’s Africa Division 2 Qualifier, 2024 between Nigeria Under-19 and Ghana Under-19 to be held at University of Dar es Salaam Ground, Dar-es-Salaam at 12:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.