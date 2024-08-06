Explore
    Nigeria Under-19 vs Ghana Under-19 Live Score: Match 10 of ICC U19 Men’s Africa Division 2 Qualifier, 2024 to start at 12:00 PM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Aug 6, 2024 11:08 AM IST
    Nigeria Under-19 vs Ghana Under-19 Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 10 of ICC U19 Men's Africa Division 2 Qualifier, 2024. Match will start at 12:00 PM
    Nigeria Under-19 vs Ghana Under-19 Live Score, Match 10 of ICC U19 Men’s Africa Division 2 Qualifier, 2024
    Nigeria Under-19 vs Ghana Under-19 Live Score, Match 10 of ICC U19 Men's Africa Division 2 Qualifier, 2024

    Nigeria Under-19 vs Ghana Under-19 Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 10 of ICC U19 Men’s Africa Division 2 Qualifier, 2024. Match will start on 06 Aug 2024 at 12:00 PM
    Venue : University of Dar es Salaam Ground, Dar-es-Salaam

    Nigeria Under-19 squad -
    Favour Pius, Gafar Kareem, Hossana Omokhobio, Femi Oresenwo, Joseph Onoshagbe, Kenneth Boniface, Progress Osagie, Ali Rahmon, Abdullahi Abdulganiyu, Abdullahi Ismail, Emmanuel Oladejo, Okasha Isiyaku, Peculiar Egamasi, Wareez Azeez
    Ghana Under-19 squad -
    David Asewo, Derrick Ateak, Prince Julla, Bernard Neequaye, Elisha Frimpong, Jeremiah Mensah, Aariz Sood, Emmanuel Appiah, Ashim Popolampo, Bernard Addo, Danzibel Darko, David Ateak, Lee Nyarko, Prince Adotei    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Aug 6, 2024 11:08 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 10 of ICC U19 Men’s Africa Division 2 Qualifier, 2024

    Nigeria Under-19 vs Ghana Under-19 Match Details
    Match 10 of ICC U19 Men’s Africa Division 2 Qualifier, 2024 between Nigeria Under-19 and Ghana Under-19 to be held at University of Dar es Salaam Ground, Dar-es-Salaam at 12:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

