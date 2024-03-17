Nigeria vs Tanzania Live Score: Match 2 of Men's African Games Ghana, 2024 to start at 03:00 PM
Nigeria vs Tanzania Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 2 of Men's African Games Ghana, 2024. Match will start on 17 Mar 2024 at 03:00 PM
Venue : Achimota Senior Secondary School B Field, Accra
Nigeria squad -
Akhere Isesele, Daniel Ajekun, Sesan Adedeji, Solomon Chilemanya, Isaac Danladi, Isaac Okpe, Prosper Useni, Ridwan Abdulkareem, Vincent Adewoye, Sulaimon Runsewe, Chiemelie Udekwe, Joshua Asia, Peter Aho, Sylvester Okpe, Taiwo Mohammed
Tanzania squad -
Ivan Selemani, Jumanne Masquater, Seif Athumani, Kassim Nassoro, Mohamed Simba, Mohamed Yunusu Issa, Salum Jumbe, SanjayKumar Thakor, Zamoyoni Jabeneke, Abdallah Jabiri, Mohamed Omary, Ally Kimote, Johnson Nyambo, Yalinde Nkanya
Welcome to the live coverage of Match 2 of Men's African Games Ghana, 2024
Nigeria vs Tanzania Match Details
Match 2 of Men's African Games Ghana, 2024 between Nigeria and Tanzania to be held at Achimota Senior Secondary School B Field, Accra at 03:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.