Wednesday, Feb 28, 2024
    News / cricket / Nigeria Women vs Rwanda Women Live Score: Match 5 of NCF Women's T20 Invitational, 2024 to start at 02:45 PM
    Nigeria Women vs Rwanda Women Live Score: Match 5 of NCF Women's T20 Invitational, 2024 to start at 02:45 PM

    Feb 28, 2024 1:53 PM IST
    Nigeria Women vs Rwanda Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 5 of NCF Women's T20 Invitational, 2024. Match will start at 02:45 PM
    Nigeria Women vs Rwanda Women Live Score, Match 5 of NCF Women's T20 Invitational, 2024
    Nigeria Women vs Rwanda Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 5 of NCF Women's T20 Invitational, 2024. Match will start on 28 Feb 2024 at 02:45 PM
    Venue : Tafawa Balewa Square Cricket Oval, Lagos

    Nigeria Women squad -
    Salome Sunday, Christabel Chukwuonye, Blessing Etim, Sarah Etim, Favour Eseigbe, Adeshola Adekunle, Peculiar Agboya, Lucky Piety, Esther Sandy, Rukayat Abdulrasak, Victory Igbinedion
    Rwanda Women squad -
    Marie Bimenyimana, Henriette Ishimwe, Gisele Ishimwe, Clarisse Umutoniwase, Belise Murekatete, Alice Ikuzwe, Merveille Uwase, Rosine Irera, Marie Tumukunde, Geovanis Uwase, Flora Irakoze

    RWA-WRWA-WRwanda Women
    NGR-WNGR-WNigeria Women
    Toss won by NGR-W and elected to field
    Nigeria Women vs Rwanda Women Match Details
    Match 5 of NCF Women's T20 Invitational, 2024 between Nigeria Women and Rwanda Women to be held at Tafawa Balewa Square Cricket Oval, Lagos at 02:45 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

