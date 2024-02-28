Nigeria Women vs Rwanda Women Live Score: Match 5 of NCF Women's T20 Invitational, 2024 to start at 02:45 PM
Nigeria Women vs Rwanda Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 5 of NCF Women's T20 Invitational, 2024. Match will start on 28 Feb 2024 at 02:45 PM
Venue : Tafawa Balewa Square Cricket Oval, Lagos
Nigeria Women squad -
Salome Sunday, Christabel Chukwuonye, Blessing Etim, Sarah Etim, Favour Eseigbe, Adeshola Adekunle, Peculiar Agboya, Lucky Piety, Esther Sandy, Rukayat Abdulrasak, Victory Igbinedion
Rwanda Women squad -
Marie Bimenyimana, Henriette Ishimwe, Gisele Ishimwe, Clarisse Umutoniwase, Belise Murekatete, Alice Ikuzwe, Merveille Uwase, Rosine Irera, Marie Tumukunde, Geovanis Uwase, Flora Irakoze
Welcome to the live coverage of Match 5 of NCF Women's T20 Invitational, 2024
Nigeria Women vs Rwanda Women Match Details
Match 5 of NCF Women's T20 Invitational, 2024 between Nigeria Women and Rwanda Women to be held at Tafawa Balewa Square Cricket Oval, Lagos at 02:45 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.