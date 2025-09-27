Nissanka’s century in vain as India beat Sri Lanka

Kolkata: Arshdeep Singh kept digging in his yorkers in a chaotic Super Over to scupper Sri Lanka’s attempt of overhauling 202 in the last inconsequential Super Four match at Dubai on Friday as India maintained an all-win record going into the final against Pakistan on Sunday. A scintillating hundred by Pathum Nissanka and an equally blistering fifty from Kusal Perera saw Sri Lanka needing 12 from the last over. Nissanka however was dismissed off the first ball when he reverse-cupped Rana to Varun Chakravarthy at short fine-leg, leaving Sri Lanka shortchanged by just one run in the end. Sri Lanka managed just two runs losing two wickets in the Super Over, a target India took just one ball to chase. India captain Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill take a run. (AFP)

This chase was powered by a massive second wicket partnership of 127 between Nissanka and Perera, off only 70 balls. It stretched India like no other, but this was a dead rubber that allowed them to rehearse for the final as well as give some rest to Jasprit Bumrah. Shivam Dube also missed out on the game as India went with Arshdeep and Rana as two specialist pacers for the first time in the tournament. It didn’t start too well. Rana was milked for 44 runs in three overs and Arshdeep conceded 26 runs in his first two overs. He however came back to dismiss Kamindu Mendis in his third over. Arshdeep then bowled the 19th over and barring a last-ball four, nailed the rest of it by conceding only seven.

Breaching the psychological mark of 200—the first in this Asia Cup—was a significant achievement for India, not only because of the pressure of chasing at over 10 runs per over that it immediately implies but also because scoring has been largely difficult in Dubai because of the slow outfield. Axar Patel ensured that with a handsome six off the last ball of the innings, smashing a full toss from Dushmantha Chameera over wide long on. That was India’s seventh six of the innings, each of them well spread out throughout 20 overs.

Abhishek Sharma hitting the ground running once again partly had to do with that. Also key was getting the batting order right—Tilak Varma at No 4, Sanju Samson at 5, both adding 66 runs in 41 balls for the fourth wicket. For the first time, India didn’t slack off in the middle overs, adding 79 runs at 8.77 runs per over after the powerplay produced 71. The last five overs gave 52 runs as well, meaning India were always hovering around the 10-run mark without breaking too much sweat.

Yet again Sharma set the tone, hammering 61 off 31 balls after kicking off the carnage by clearing his front leg and thwacking Maheesh Theekshana over deep mid-wicket for a 88-meter six. Even more breathtaking was the six he hit off Chameera, charging down to a slower delivery and lofting it down the ground. His third consecutive fifty in the Asia Cup was only a matter of time, the left-hander bringing it up in style by pulling Nuwan Thushara’s short of length delivery in front of square for a boundary. Considering the rate at which Sharma was scoring, a hundred was probably for the taking. But he was dismissed, not getting enough bat behind a pull off Charith Asalanka, Mendis catching him near deep mid-wicket.

That brought Samson to the crease, and he quickly swung into action by pulling Wanindu Hasaranga over deep square leg for a four. Next came a six off Hasaranga, this time Samson scooping a flighted delivery straight over his head and right into the sightscreen. The fact that Samson hit more sixes than fours is an indication of the clarity of mind with which he was batting. Providing able company was Varma, often staying back in his crease, clearing his front leg and widening his range of shots. He was stranded on 49, but it provided India just the kind of finish they were seeking all tournament.