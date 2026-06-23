Nitish Kumar Reddy ruled out of Ireland and England T20I series with quadriceps injury; BCCI names replacement

Nitish Kumar Reddy on Tuesday was ruled out of the upcoming T20I series against Ireland and England, and the Men's Selection Committee have named Suryansh Shedge as his replacement. According to the official communication issued by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the all-rounder reported left quadriceps discomfort after the third and final ODI against Afghanistan on June 20. “Following a subsequent medical assessment, the BCCI Medical Team has recommended a period of rehabilitation, ruling him out of both T20I series,” the BCCI said in the official release.

Nitish Kumar Reddy ruled out of the Ireland and England series. (ANI Picture Service)

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Reddy had also missed the second ODI against Afghanistan, but he came back to the lineup for the final match of the three-match series at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. In the series' last game, Reddy bowled six overs, where he gave away 42 runs without taking a wicket. He didn't get a chance as the job was done by the top three batters - Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer.

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{{^usCountry}} In the series opener at Dharamsala, Reddy picked up two wickets, including the centurion Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Before the series against Afghanistan, Reddy played the entire season for Sunrisers Hyderabad. He played a total of 14 matches, scoring 302 runs and also scalped eight wickets with the ball. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the series opener at Dharamsala, Reddy picked up two wickets, including the centurion Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Before the series against Afghanistan, Reddy played the entire season for Sunrisers Hyderabad. He played a total of 14 matches, scoring 302 runs and also scalped eight wickets with the ball. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking of Suryansh, he earned the call-up following a string of impressive performances for India A in the recently concluded tri-series in Sri Lanka, which India A won under the captaincy of Tilak Varma. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking of Suryansh, he earned the call-up following a string of impressive performances for India A in the recently concluded tri-series in Sri Lanka, which India A won under the captaincy of Tilak Varma. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Batting in the middle order, the 23-year-old scored 147 runs in five matches and also chipped in with the ball, bowling 23 overs across the tournament, where India A played a total of five matches. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Batting in the middle order, the 23-year-old scored 147 runs in five matches and also chipped in with the ball, bowling 23 overs across the tournament, where India A played a total of five matches. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He was also one of the standout performers for Mumbai in their victorious Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign in 2024-25, scoring 131 runs at a strike rate of 251.92 in the lower middle order. India's schedule {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He was also one of the standout performers for Mumbai in their victorious Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign in 2024-25, scoring 131 runs at a strike rate of 251.92 in the lower middle order. India's schedule {{/usCountry}}

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The two T20Is between India and Ireland will be played on June 26 and 28 in Belfast, while the series between India and England will begin on July 1 in Durham. This week might see Vaibhav Sooryavanshi become the youngest-ever debutant for India, aged 15.

Last week, Varun Chakaravarthy was ruled out of the series against Ireland as he is in the final stages of his rehab at the BCCI COE following his left foot injury sustained in the IPL 2026.

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