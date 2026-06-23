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Nitish Kumar Reddy ruled out of Ireland and England T20I series with quadriceps injury; BCCI names replacement

Nitish Kumar Reddy ruled out of the upcoming series against Ireland and England. 

Updated on: Jun 23, 2026 02:07 pm IST
Written by Vishesh Roy
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Nitish Kumar Reddy on Tuesday was ruled out of the upcoming T20I series against Ireland and England, and the Men's Selection Committee have named Suryansh Shedge as his replacement. According to the official communication issued by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the all-rounder reported left quadriceps discomfort after the third and final ODI against Afghanistan on June 20. “Following a subsequent medical assessment, the BCCI Medical Team has recommended a period of rehabilitation, ruling him out of both T20I series,” the BCCI said in the official release.

Nitish Kumar Reddy ruled out of the Ireland and England series. (ANI Picture Service)

Reddy had also missed the second ODI against Afghanistan, but he came back to the lineup for the final match of the three-match series at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. In the series' last game, Reddy bowled six overs, where he gave away 42 runs without taking a wicket. He didn't get a chance as the job was done by the top three batters - Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer.

Also Read: Rishabh Pant back to Delhi Capitals on INR 12 crore pay cut, Kuldeep Yadav joins LSG as blockbuster IPL trade complete

The two T20Is between India and Ireland will be played on June 26 and 28 in Belfast, while the series between India and England will begin on July 1 in Durham. This week might see Vaibhav Sooryavanshi become the youngest-ever debutant for India, aged 15.

Last week, Varun Chakaravarthy was ruled out of the series against Ireland as he is in the final stages of his rehab at the BCCI COE following his left foot injury sustained in the IPL 2026.

 
Nitish Kumar Reddy bcci
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