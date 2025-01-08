Nitish Kumar Reddy to play in Ranji Trophy; 3 members of India Test squad confirm availability for Vijay Hazare QFs

After an impressive debut series in Australia, where he earned widespread acclaim for his gutsy batting performances, Nitish Kumar Reddy is poised to return to domestic cricket, with a likely appearance in the second phase of the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy.The Andhra youngster's remarkable display in the tour Down Under, including a resilient century in Melbourne, has elevated his profile significantly. Despite his limited involvement in the ongoing Ranji season, Nitish caught the eye of selectors, and he made his Test debut in the very first match of the series; he eventually played in all five Tests. India's Nitish Kumar Reddy acknowledged the crowd as he walks off the field after losing his wicket during play on the day four of the fourth cricket test between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)(AP)

According to PTI, Nitish, who has played just one match in the current Ranji season before heading to Australia, is expected to feature prominently when Andhra Pradesh resumes their campaign in late January. Andhra will play two crucial matches – against Puducherry on January 23 and Rajasthan on January 30 – both of which are critical for the team’s survival in the Elite Group B of the competition.

At present, Andhra are in a worrying position, sitting seventh in the standings with only four points from five matches, including three defeats and two draws. Nitish’s return to the squad will be pivotal, offering the team both technical solidity and the kind of fighting spirit that saw him thrive against Australia’s quality bowlers.

During the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Nitish showcased an impressive temperament, particularly in challenging conditions; it shone in Melbourne, where he scored a gutsy century, helping reduce the Australian lead in the first innings.

Sundar, Prasidh to play in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Meanwhile, a few players who were part of the Test team in Australia are set to rejoin their state sides for the knockout stages of the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Thursday in Vadodara.

Prasidh Krishna, Devdutt Padikkal, and Washington Sundar—who all featured in India's recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia – will be available for their respective teams.

Prasidh, fresh from a six-wicket haul in Sydney, is expected to take the field for Karnataka alongside Padikkal if Karnataka qualifies for the quarter-final; Washington Sundar, having made significant contributions with bat in the Tests, will join Tamil Nadu if the team qualifies for the quarter-final, too.